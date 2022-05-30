WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – A week to remember

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2731 Sq. Ft. Welcome your friends to sit with you on your appealing front porch and enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee while watching the kids play, and the world go by. This beautifully updated Lifeforms "Brentwood" plan in the central Woodlands neighborhood of Cochrans Green is light, bright, & open. Featuring stunning marble counters in the kitchen, sleek backsplash tile, white cabinetry, and an easy-care tile flooring this home is within walking distance of Powell Elementary. The popular color palette is soft and inviting. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, updated lighting, and an eat-in bar countertop. The focal point of the family room is the gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom downstairs has a large walk-in shower in the owner's bath, double sinks, & spacious closet. Upstairs there's a central game room, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, & a great walk-in attic storage area. You'll love entertaining family & friends in the pool & spa in your own backyard. Lovely!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO