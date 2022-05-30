ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – A week to remember

By Woodlands Online Weather
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – It may be a short work week due to the Memorial Day commemoration today, but the wackiness of summer vacation mixed with three-day weekends is reflected in the shifting weather patterns this week. A lot of different weather patterns are getting crammed into a...

THE WOODLANDS, TX
Zach Neil among country artists to perform at 2nd Annual Montgomery County VetFest on Saturday, June 4

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Zach Neil loves bringing his authentic brand of country music to Montgomery County, but he is especially proud to be part of an amazing lineup of artists to perform at Combined Arms 2nd Annual Montgomery County VetFest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds – 9333 Airport Road, Conroe, Texas, 77303.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Woodlands Marathon Management Will Delay Registration Opening For The 2023 Events Until Inter-Local Agency Agreement Is Finalized

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Marathon Management has delayed opening registration today on Global Running Day until a date in the future. In the spirit of good conscience to our participants, The Woodlands Marathon Management has delayed opening registration to our 2023 events as The Woodlands Township and Montgomery County Precinct 3 continue to work on the Inter-Local Agreement that allows all special events that take place on Montgomery County rights of way.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
Missing: Stacy McGowen, Willis, Texas

WILLIS, TX -- Stacy McGowen is missing from Willis, Texas. According to family and friends, Stacy left her home at 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2022. Her husband stated that she left in his truck, she did not take her purse, phone or money. CASE#22-05-1199. FIRST NAME: STACY. LAST NAME:...
WILLIS, TX
YMCA Shadowbend Day Camp - Session 1

YMCA Shadowbend Family Day Camp is a fun and happy place for your child to enjoy their summer break. Sign up today for a summer filled with games, sports, swimming, arts and crafts, educational activities and much more! For ages 5 to 11 years old. Camp will be held at The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Angel Reach Presents Annual “Always Pursue” Graduation Drive-Thru Celebration Parade

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Angel Reach will be holding their Annual “Always Pursue” Graduation Drive-Thru Celebration Parade on June 5th, 2022 in the Harvest parking lot of the Woodlands Methodist Church located at 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, Texas from 3 pm to 5 pm featuring a graduate friendly environment including photo opportunities in cap and gown, graduate recognition and gifts/scholarships awarded.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ARTFEEL Returns Wednesday, June 15th From 7-8:30PM At The Alex Katz Flowers Mural Waterway Square®

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Mark your calendars for Artfeel on Wednesday, June 15 from 7-8:30 PM, celebrating The Woodlands’ newest public art mural, Flowers, by renowned artist Alex Katz. Wear your favorite flowery attire, grab a picnic basket, portable chair and/or blanket and head down to the Sunset Garden Party at the new Flowers mural in Waterway Square®, across from The Westin at The Woodlands Hotel.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MISSING: Latanya E. Green, 40, Cleveland, Texas

CLEVELAND, TX -- 40-year-old Latanya E. Green was last seen near 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas on May 14, 2022. Anastasia has long, black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what Latanya was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication.
CLEVELAND, TX
Magnolia Elementary Celebrates Its 50th Year

MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Friday, May 20, Magnolia Elementary students, faculty, and former staff gathered to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary since opening its doors in 1971. To commemorate the prestigious milestone, principal Donna Covarrubias, a former student of Magnolia Elementary, addressed the students and guests during the brief morning assembly.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Houston area unlicensed cryptocurrency business results in conviction

HOUSTON, TX -- A 49-year-old out-of-state man has pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed money transmitting business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Hien Ngoc Vo, Seattle, Washington, admitted that between March 16, 2016, and June 8, 2016, he operated a prohibited cryptocurrency business in the Houston area. Vo used...
MARKETS
Another indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships who issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Law enforcement arrested Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani, 33, Sugar Land, today. He is expected to make his initial appearance...
HOUSTON, TX
Lone Star College to host Welcome Back events

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College wants to help people interested in education get back on track after the pandemic. “COVID-19 disrupted so many lives and we want to help people interested in education get back on track,” said Gerald F. Napoles, Ph.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Student Success. “This event will provide everyone the opportunity to receive support in course selections, financial resources as well as professional counseling.”
HOUSTON, TX
Inspiration Ranch To Honor Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In 2018, Inspiration Ranch began a partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands that led to program growth, advocating for equine-assisted services in the medical and therapeutic community and growing the ability to track the long-term outcomes of therapeutic riding. At its 14th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala on September 17, 2022, Inspiration Ranch will showcase this partnership and honor Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands for its commitment to the Ranch, its clients and the growth of equine-assisted services.
TEXAS STATE
Tachus Executives Hal Brumfield, Carter Old Named Ernst & Young 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalists

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Tachus Fiber Internet, one of the fastest-growing fiber-to-the home Internet service providers in Texas, is pleased to announce that CEO Hal Brumfield and Chief Strategy Officer Carter Old have been named finalists for the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Awards program.
HOUSTON, TX
John Cooper Sports: Cooper Student-Athletes Honored As Traditional Event Returns

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- After a two-year online hiatus, The John Cooper School resumed the traditional in-person year-end athletic awards ceremony on May 13. The Celebration of Champions athletics awards ceremony in Glenn Performing Arts Center honored the year’s student-athletes and highlighted the personal and team successes of the 2021-2022 Dragon athletic programs. Athletes, family members, coaches and faculty gathered in person and also viewed by livestream.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

