Tracking the Tropics: Why Hurricane Agatha over Mexico is worth watching

The potential for tropical development over the next five days is increasing near the Gulf of Mexico thanks to Hurricane Agatha, a storm that made landfall on western Mexico from the Pacific Ocean earlier today.

As of the 8 p.m. Monday update, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of at least a tropical depression forming over the region in the next five days to 50% between the Southern Gulf, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and western Cuba. This is an increase from 40% that was posted earlier today.

The situation we’re looking at this week is tropical moisture from Agatha moving eastward toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Agatha made landfall earlier today as a Category 2 hurricane, and though it’ll continue weakening through early Wednesday morning over southern Mexico, it will likely reappear over warm water in the Gulf by Wednesday afternoon.

It’s from there where moisture from the storm could begin to organize, and potentially spin up into a more organized system. If it becomes a named storm it would be called “Alex”, not “Agatha” as when storms cross the Atlantic/Pacific divide, they use the next name on that basin’s list.

Forecast models show an increasing chance of tropical depression-force winds in the next week over Mexico, highlighted in the yellow-shaded area in the graphic below.

It is too early to determine where the tropical moisture will track and how organized it will be when it does get into the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

We will be watching it closely though, as hurricane season officially gets underway on Wednesday.

