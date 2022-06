No Black women have sat on the Sacramento City Council since Lauren Hammond and Bonnie Pannell exited in 2010 and 2014, respectively. State employee Tamiko Heim seeks election in District 5 — the same district Hammond, the first Black woman elected to the council, represented for more than a decade. She faces three others: Chris Baker, Caity Maple, and Kimberly Sow.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO