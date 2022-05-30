ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

American Village commemorates Memorial Day

By Courtney Chandler
MONTEVALLO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — American Village is one of several venues that will commemorate Memorial Day Monday.

The park will host several activities and events for visitors to pay tribute and enjoy.

It begins at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Day Service that will take place at Colonial Chapel.

After, visitors can enjoy activities such as military demonstrations, colonial games and puppet shows.

Val Crofts, chief educator and program operator for American Village, says the activities allows visitors to know the importance of Memorial Day and be apart of the American story.

“For us it’s the idea of respecting and honoring our veterans for what they’ve done for us, which leads to everything we get to do day-to-day, so we really take that seriously,” Crofts said.

American Village opens from 10 am till 4pm and admission is free for Memorial Day.

