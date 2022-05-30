ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Will Carter Coughlin get lost in Giants’ linebacker shuffle?

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes 2020 seventh-round pick Carter Coughlin still have a place on a New York Giants defense that has added a number of players both on the edge and at inside linebacker over the past couple of seasons?. Let’s discuss Coughlin, who is entering his third season, as we continue...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: OTAs bring offensive line into focus

As the Seattle Seahawks go through Organized Team Activities, the offensive line pecking order is taking shape. The Seattle Seahawks are in a transition period. Among the areas of concern is the offensive line. During OTAs, the line is starting to take shape. Unless there is an injury, Seattle’s guards...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Blake Martinez
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuffle#American Football#New York Giants
The Spun

The Mets Have Made A Decision On Dominic Smith

The New York Mets have optioned veteran big-leaguer Dominic Smith to their Triple-A Syracuse affiliate, the team announced on Tuesday. The 26 year old was batting a career-low .186 and failed to record a single home run through 101 plate appearances. Right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina was called up from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Packers’ NFC North Rival Named in Possible Deebo Samuel Trade

The 49ers reportedly had multiple offers for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel before and during the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager John Lynch either decided those offers weren’t enough, or Lynch looked at the receiver’s importance to the offense this upcoming year and decided against it. Perhaps a little bit of both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for June 1st, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Bills LB Andre Smith Suspended Six Games For PED Violation. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Offensive Coordinator Has Bold Prediction for WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers have had major success drafting wide receivers in the second round. Names like Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Greg Jennings, and Randall Cobb were all taken in the second round. However none of them walked into a situation like the one Christian Watson is. Watson will be asked to play a serious role in the offense much sooner than any wide receiver of recent memory. However Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich thinks this isn’t impossible for the rookie wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy