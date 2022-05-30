The Real World Homecoming is a space for both redemption and emotional labor

Men makes its metaphorical intentions clear right from the title. Alex Garland includes plenty of symbolic flourishes. There are lingering shots of an apple tree and pagan fertility carvings, to say nothing of the ending. The crux of the film, though, is in that one small word: Men. It refers not just to the assortment of malevolent, possibly shapeshifting men (all played by Rory Kinnear) who terrorize Harper (Jessie Buckley) during her holiday in the English countryside, but to men as an oppressive force against women throughout history; in other words, the patriarchy. Harper endures a litany of micro- and macro-aggressions, fighting off well-meaning oafs who insist upon carrying her bags as well as naked supernatural stalkers from the depths of the forest. Along the way, Men touches on gaslighting, the importance of female friendship, and that famous elevated horror chestnut, trauma.
