TV Series

The Real World Homecoming is a space for both redemption and emotional labor

Mic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the average reality TV show that lets viewers escape into the exceptionally vain, trivial lives of everyday people, MTV’s The Real World — the mother of the genre — has always forced the opposite: for audiences to reckon with society’s most difficult realities, particularly those around...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Are You Dating Someone Without Empathy?

EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
TheConversationAU

Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community

One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is Heartstopper, which follows UK schoolboys Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) as their friendship grows into something more. Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name, Heartstopper has been widely (and accurately) hailed as “a warm hug”. At the same time, social media has been flooded with posts from LGBTIQ people who have experienced something else when watching the show: anger, grief, and sadness as they compared the show to their own relatively painful adolescence. LGBTIQ people often have high school experiences marked by prejudice and discrimination,...
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

This Pride Month meme perfectly mocks all the cringey corporate virtue signaling

It’s only the first day of Pride Month, but we’ve already seen examples of painfully inauthentic virtue signaling from corporations, and we’re bracing ourselves for more. Is Chase Bank going to disseminate worthless, limited-edition pink dollar bills this year? Will General Motors respond to all of their Instagram messages with “Oh slay, big slay” until June 30? All I know is — especially on a year like this, when anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is popping up across the country — we just don’t have the capacity to deal with capitalist bullshit, and a new meme perfectly captures how tired we really are.
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

If you cry while watching movies, it is probably a sign of your emotional strength

You have probably found yourself weeping quietly, or even suddenly sobbing uncontrollably, while watching a movie. Common culprits include Marley and Me, The Color Purple, Schindler’s List and The Lion King. You may have tried to blubber discretely so your dry-eyed companions didn’t think you were a sook (and no doubt you had a sneaky look sideways to see if they were glassy-eyed too), or you may have boldly sobbed away. Why do we cry in movies? Is this a sign of emotional weakness (hence hiding it from your friends) or an indicator of strength – evidence of emotional intelligence? Good movies...
MOVIES
Reuters

Factbox: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is commemorating her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebration from June 2-5. read more. - Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, her maternal grandparents' home, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Mic

What can ‘Star Wars’ do about its racism problem?

It took very little time before the racism hit the fan. Shortly after the May 27 premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, actress Moses Ingram was flooded with racist messages online. Ingram, who stars as Inquisitor Reva on the hunt for Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ Star Wars series, screenshotted messages from people online calling her racial slurs, threatening her, and calling her a diversity hire.
MOVIES
Mic

On The Eminem Show, the rapper sharply skewered society — but lost sight of himself

It was probably inevitable, from the moment the first letters were mailed and federal agents swarmed East coast post offices in hazmat suits, that Eminem was going to rhyme “anthrax” with “Tampax.” The Detroit-bred rapper had become a superstar at the tail end of the Clinton years —allegedly boom times, when his provocation for provocation’s sake was enough to disturb a middle-American calm — and any news event that paralyzed the public at large was sure to animate him. But plenty had changed between his second album, the staggeringly huge The Marshall Mathers LP, and his third. There was the Bush-Gore election and subsequent Supreme Court battle; the September 11th attacks and those anthrax shipments; the invasion of Afghanistan and the saber-rattling in Iraq. The mood of the country was totally transformed. (Later anthropologists might call this a “vibe shift.”) The pop-cultural landscape he surveilled from its top was not the same one he clawed into on his ascent.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

The comedy industry is flirting with an uprising

In June 2019, I was standing backstage at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy in Phoenix, Arizona, talking to the feature act right before he was about to get on stage. He was slapping a book against his wrist. “Did you write that?” I asked. “Yeah, now I’m just...
PHOENIX, AZ
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Cloning of the Human beings: An utterly controversial subject and discordant with Human Individuality

Self-preservation and propagation of genes is an innate instinct in every organism and being in the world. Such drive occasionally becomes even more pronounced in the various realms of the animal kingdom. For instance, a male lion will often try to kill the lion litters born to another male lion to mate with the female, hoping to mate with the mother during the next mating cycle.
Mic

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a giant middle finger to bosses everywhere

What if every moment was a sunset in San Diego? What if you entered every room to a guitar solo? What if your abs were immaculate? What if you still had all your hair? What if your dad was proud of you after all? What if your movie had three different climaxes? What if your Kawasaki had a full tank of gas and you were always a little tan? What if you were playing something on the piano and the whole bar knew the chorus? What if you flew so fast you were briefly beyond the grip of the universe?
MOVIES
Mic

Elliot Page took anti-LGBTQ+ politicians to task in a new essay

When Elliot Page came out in December 2020, he instantly became one of the most famous trans men in the world — and he’s bravely stepped forward as one of Hollywood’s most prominent voices for trans rights and visibility. It’s a role Page is much more comfortable with, now that he’s at home in his own skin — and in a new essay for Esquire, Page discusses in part the people who’ve made that transition hard, with one being comedians.
SOCIETY
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
Collider

'Men' Sells Harper Short By Defining Her Through Trauma

Men makes its metaphorical intentions clear right from the title. Alex Garland includes plenty of symbolic flourishes. There are lingering shots of an apple tree and pagan fertility carvings, to say nothing of the ending. The crux of the film, though, is in that one small word: Men. It refers not just to the assortment of malevolent, possibly shapeshifting men (all played by Rory Kinnear) who terrorize Harper (Jessie Buckley) during her holiday in the English countryside, but to men as an oppressive force against women throughout history; in other words, the patriarchy. Harper endures a litany of micro- and macro-aggressions, fighting off well-meaning oafs who insist upon carrying her bags as well as naked supernatural stalkers from the depths of the forest. Along the way, Men touches on gaslighting, the importance of female friendship, and that famous elevated horror chestnut, trauma.
MOVIES

