ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA Vice City looks unbelievable in Unreal Engine 5

By Jasper Pickering
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A new concept trailer for a remastered version of GTA Vice City has shown off what the classic PS2 game could look like on PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles.

Uploaded by TeaserPlay on YouTube, the two-minute trailer featured a fully recreated Vice City built in Unreal Engine 5, the latest computer graphics engine recently released by Epic Games.

In the video description, the uploader stated: “I used Lumen for rendering and my point in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games and what the remaster version of GTA Vice City should look like.”

Vice City was recently remastered as part of the “Definitive Edition” trilogy, and included remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

If fans were hoping to play this updated take on Vice City, then TeaserPlay has some bad news. “This is just a Concept (Fanmade) trailer to show the power of Unreal Engine 5 and we have no plans to release this game”.

GTA Vice City Remake - Unreal Engine 5 Amazing Showcase l Concept Trailer www.youtube.com

It’s still an impressive rendition of the original game, which was released back in 2002.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was the second GTA title to be released on the Playstation 2 and starred Ray Liotta as the game’s protagonist Tommy Vercetti.

Ray Liotta sadly passed away on 26 May in the Dominican Republic, where he was undergoing filming for Dangerous Waters.

The trailer was uploaded a few hours before news of the actor’s death was announced. TeaserPlay acknowledged the news in a comment posted on the original video:

“Incidentally, a few hours after uploading this video, "Ray Liotta" the voice actor Tommy Vercetti, died, Rest in Peace”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
SVG

Rockstar Leak Has GTA Fans Seeing Red

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. The series' most recent entry, "Grand theft Auto 5," was its biggest title yet, breaking records across the board and becoming one of the top-selling games of all time (per USA Today). Naturally, fans were eager to see what Rockstar had in store for players with "Grand Theft Auto 6." Cut to nine years later, and there's still no release date for "GTA 6." Aside from a small footnote in a recent Rockstar blog post confirming the company is working on the title, there is very little known about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice City#Gta#Unreal Engine 5#Epic Games#Video Game#Gta Iii
The Independent

Modern Warfare 2 release date: Everything we know about the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty title

Infinity Ward have announced the release date for the highly anticipated next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.Titled Modern Warfare 2, the next game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which was originally released in 2009.The Call of Duty series is returning to a modern setting, after a brief excursion with 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard,which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to include updates to...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Binley Mega Chippy is the internet's new favourite meme

Look we can't always tell you why things go viral on the internet but we can definitely try and figure out why but this latest one is proving to be a real oddity. If you've been on TikTok at any point in the past few days and haven't seen a video about Binely Mega Chippy then you clearly aren't doing it right. The fairly regular looking chip shop on the Binley Road in Binley, a small suburb just outside of Coventry has become the perfect British meme inspiring numerous videos, songs and parody accounts across TikTok and also Twitter. Once...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Friday Is Going to Be a Big Day for Disney, Netflix, and AMC

A new Disney World roller coaster and Disney+ series are launching on Friday. The first half of the fourth season of a popular series is now streaming on Netflix. Box office receipts should be flying high this weekend for AMC. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Youtube
Indy100

Internet falls in love with newly announced Pokemon called 'Lechonk'

Pokémon has captured the hearts and minds of trainers since the original Red and Blue games were first released back in 1996, with new and inventive monsters being introduced in subsequent games. Now with the release of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a new creature has captured the collective hearts of trainers around the world. It’s name is ... LechonkAccording to its data entry on the official website, Lechonk is a normal-type hog Pokémon described as a “gourmand with an excellent nose”. The description also says: “Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Life Is Strange Developer Teases New Game

Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind most of the Life Is Strange series, has teased that it might be making a new game announcement within the coming day. For the better part of the past couple of years, Dontnod has been lying low as it quietly works on its next game. And while fans have had a number of questions and theories related to what Dontnod could be cooking up next, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers First Gameplay Trailer Revealed by Sega

Sega has revealed the first gameplay footage from its new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game that's titled Sonic Frontiers. First teased last year, Sega's internal studio Sonic Team revealed that it was in the process of working on the first 3D Sonic title since 2017's Sonic Forces. At the end of 2021, we learned that this game would be called Sonic Frontiers and would take the titular hedgehog into an open-world setting. And while fans have since had questions about how an open-world Sonic game would function, we now have a better idea.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Owner Doesn't Agree With Putting its Games on Subscription Services on Day One

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, doesn't think it makes sense to put its own games on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass on day one. The rise of Xbox Game Pass is a very new thing and has all kinds of layers that developers are trying to wrap their heads around. While games like Sniper Elite 5 are releasing day and date on Xbox Game Pass, other titles have opted to come to the service months or even years after launch. Some games have greatly benefited from being extremely accessible, allowing word of mouth to spread, getting players to purchase additional in-game content, and so on. There are still some companies that don't think this is a valid approach for their titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy