ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Grandpa’s Rough-Housing Leads to Tears

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 2 days ago

A young mom is concerned about grandpa’s rough-housing with her 4-year-old son. The boy agrees that grandpa, and mom is unsure how to approach this otherwise loving grandfather. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”

Dear Amy:

Recently my children and I were with my in-laws (their grandparents) at a crowded event where I relied on my father in-law to supervise my son (age 4) while I was with my toddler daughter.

My father in-law tries to connect with my son by “being silly,” which for him means nose pinching, tickling, tug-of-war while holding hands, and general rough-housing and clownish behavior.

Occasionally my son laughs with him, but more often I can tell by his body language that he feels assaulted by all the unwanted touching.

At one point during grandpa’s rough-housing, my son fell down and was sobbing because his grandpa essentially pushed him down via tug of war.

As we said goodbye and grandpa tried to jostle him into a hug (while saying “you don’t have to hug me if you don’t want to”), my son refused to say goodbye at all. I said our goodbyes and it began to dawn on me how much rough-housing had been happening, so I asked my son if grandpa “nudges” him too much.

He said (amazingly) “I love grandpa so much and every time I see him I’m so excited to play but he makes me so sad every time because grandpa is too rough.”

My question is, what is the best way to approach this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDmaZ_0fukoHFT00

I see a few options. My husband was subjected to this behavior himself as a child. I don’t think he would be able to effectively handle this with his father. I could encourage my son to advocate for himself to his grandpa.

I could tell my father in-law about what my son said, something to the effect of, “I can see you really want to connect with our kids, but what you’re doing is the opposite of connecting.”

I feel like grandpa’s rough-housing is bullying to my son, but I am not sure if I’m projecting my own feelings onto the situation.

Your advice?

Protective Mom

Dear Protective:

It never ceases to amaze me that some adults can look at children who are obviously distressed – and not adjust their adult behavior.

Let’s stipulate that this grandfather is not intentionally being a bully, but he is behaving the way he knows how to behave – and has always behaved with children. He may justify this by believing he is “toughening up the little guy!” – but this behavior from a beloved adult is extremely confusing, as your son articulated so well. And, mind you, the last thing this grandfather wants is for this child to become so tough that he either retaliates (for which his grandfather would likely punish him) or simply avoids him.

Coach your son to express his needs: “Grandpa, no – too rough!”

Also pass along your son’s quoted comments and ask your father-in-law: “Can you dial down the rough-housing? It’s pretty hard on him.”

In the tradition of the great personal advice columnists, Chicago Tribune ’s Amy Dickinson is a plainspoken straight shooter who relates to readers of all ages. She answers personal questions by addressing issues from both her head and her heart. A solid reporter, Dickinson researches her topics to provide readers with informed opinions and answers – ranging from grandpa’s roughing to other grandparenting concerns and more. Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

© 2021 by Amy Dickinson

Click here to read more Ask Amy columns curated for a baby boomer audience.

The post Grandpa’s Rough-Housing Leads to Tears appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 6

Related
Gillian Sisley

Mom Charges In-Law $800 to Live in Spare Bedroom

How much of a discount should family get if they’re in need?. It's no secret that in-laws can be a real pain in a person's butt. At best, some might have a good relationship with their in-laws, but at worst, in-laws can make a person's life a living nightmare.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Dickinson
Gillian Sisley

Mom Kicks Out Friend for Screaming at Daughter

Would you ever let someone else yell at your child?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and for that reason, it’s not unheard of for parents to lose their tempers and raise their voices at their kids. Many parents try to avoid making this sort of reaction a common occurrence.
psychologytoday.com

When Your Unloving Mother Tries to Alienate Your Child

An adult daughter's efforts to set boundaries with her abusive mother may spur her mother to adopt new and more intrusive strategies. An abusive mother may seek to regain control of her adult daughter's life through a grandchild, undermining the connection. To end estrangement, an abusive mother may insinuate herself...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
3K+
Followers
398
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy