ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali Duramax Diesel First Test: You Can’t Miss It

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali Duramax is not easily missed. As large as a house and as heavy as the band Gojira, it's fitted with wheels so huge and chrome trim so bright, your Boomer neighbors will toss out words like "dubs" and "bling" to describe it, like it's 2002...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 8

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Ditches Stuff You Don't Need

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla isn't even out yet and already the hot hatch is receiving its second special model, the Morizo Edition. First, though, a recap of the GR Corolla for those only tangentially aware of the thing: It's a 300-hp, 273-lb-ft, all-wheel-drive mighty mite, powered by a more powerful version of the turbocharged G16E-GTS three-cylinder engine from the global GR Yaris that isn't sold in America. A host of body add-ons, suspension and brake fortifications, chassis-stiffening measures, a triple-outlet exhaust, and interior upgrades make it the hottest Corolla in, well, probably ever, and (at least for now) a six-speed manual is the only transmission. The originally announced lineup includes the Core model and the other special model, the hotter Circuit Edition; the latter will be a one-year-only special unlike the Morizo, which will be extremely limited but continue year to year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Audi RS3 First Drive: Get It While You Can

We drove the new 2022 Audi RS3 near the end of last year in Euro-spec guise and came away impressed. We've now driven the U.S.-market 2022 Audi RS3, and our latest experience of the small sedan reinforces our original impressions: This is a compact performance car worthy of attention from drivers who appreciate fun dynamics. And if you desire to drive something a little different, the RS3 is an even more compelling option.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Yukon Xl#Vehicles#Gmc Yukon Xl Denali#The Yukon Denali#Android Auto
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Coolest Car That No Longer Exists: the 1954 Corvette Corvair!

The idea of concept cars (or the concept of idea cars?) has been around a long time. A concept car is a great way to gauge people's reaction to new and sometimes revolutionary car designs, which was even truer before the advent of the internet. And, after all, it's a lot cheaper to build a few than to commit to a full production year of a car that may turn out to be a dud.
CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy