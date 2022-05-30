2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali Duramax Diesel First Test: You Can’t Miss It

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla isn't even out yet and already the hot hatch is receiving its second special model, the Morizo Edition. First, though, a recap of the GR Corolla for those only tangentially aware of the thing: It's a 300-hp, 273-lb-ft, all-wheel-drive mighty mite, powered by a more powerful version of the turbocharged G16E-GTS three-cylinder engine from the global GR Yaris that isn't sold in America. A host of body add-ons, suspension and brake fortifications, chassis-stiffening measures, a triple-outlet exhaust, and interior upgrades make it the hottest Corolla in, well, probably ever, and (at least for now) a six-speed manual is the only transmission. The originally announced lineup includes the Core model and the other special model, the hotter Circuit Edition; the latter will be a one-year-only special unlike the Morizo, which will be extremely limited but continue year to year.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO