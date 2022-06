An early shower or storm is possible in southern parts of the area but the kickoff of Riverfest will not be impacted. We have another nice day ahead with 70s and some sun. We will need to monitor our westernmost counties in the evening. A few storms will develop in Colorado late in the day and move into the area. This will be the start of an active pattern that will persist into next week.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO