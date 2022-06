England’s Nations League fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a half-full stadium in Budapest - despite the hosts serving a stadium ban for racism offences.The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital to open their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening.Their last visit to the 67,000-seater Puskas Arena, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September, was marred by racist chanting from home supporters - landing the Hungarian Football Federation a two-match stadium ban from Fifa.Uefa has also ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third of which has been suspended, following the behaviour...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO