Summer construction season updates from PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

Starting this week, the Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front Street via northbound 220.

The contractor will be setting beams for the bridge over Larry’s Creek. On Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the contractor will be holding traffic to pick up the beams from the driving lane of traffic. Motorists should expect intermittent delays lasting 15 minutes or less.

Existing Detours

This week, the following detours will continue.

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township:

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

This week, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Southbound traffic has switched to the northbound lane of Route 199, while the contractor has begun construction in the southbound lane between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street.

The following detours will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street.

Route 199 (Main Street) closed to northbound traffic between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street

Detour information:

For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

For closure between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Tioga County update

Lane restrictions will be in place this week on Route 6 in Charleston and Richmond townships, for a guide rail upgrade project.

On Thursday, contractor, Penn Line Services will begin performing guide rail upgrades on Route 6 between the intersection with Route 660 and the intersection with South Schodac Road. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Penn Line Services is the primary contractor for this $257,027 guide rail upgrade project. Work is expected to be completed by July 15, weather permitting.

Potter County update

Starting Wednesday, a bridge on State Route 4013 (North Hollow Road) will be closed in Allegany Township as construction begins. The bridge spans the Allegheny River.

A detour will make use of Route 49, Route 44, and Route 6/East Second Street in Coudersport. All construction is anticipated to be completed while the detour is in place. Construction is expected to finish by mid-October.

Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 66-foot bridge dates from 1917 and carries an average of 477 vehicles each day.

Work activity will include removal of the existing two span bridge, construction of a new single-span bridge, full depth paving on both sides of the bridge, approach work, base drain, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items.

Clearwater Construction of Mercer is the contractor for this $928,000 job. All work is weather- and schedule-dependent.

Northumberland County update

A bridge replacement project begins this week on Route 2019 (Main Street) in Ranshaw, Coal Township.

Beginning Tuesday, Main Street will be closed between Route 61 and Seventh Street, while a PennDOT maintenance crew begins to remove the existing bridge over Quaker Run. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert. Additional work includes paving the approaches and line painting.

A detour using Route 61 and Route 901 east into Ranshaw will be in place through the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed in August, weather permitting.

Snyder County

Lane restrictions start this week on Routes 11/15 in both directions in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township for patching.

Tuesday through Friday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patch work on Routes 11/15 in both directions between Runyan Road and Stetler Avenue. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County continues.

This week, contractor Mitchell Knorr Contracting will be performing excavation for rock placement along Route 339 and will begin excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north towards Berwick, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township to Broad Street in Nescopeck, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project

Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street/Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to East Main Street.

Starting this week, Phase 6 of the reconstruction project will continue on East Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

On Wednesday, Route 11 southbound/487 northbound car traffic will be adjusted to the Route 11 southbound/487 northbound lane. Fifth Street will be reopened between East Street and Chestnut Avenue. Fifth Street will be closed between Strawberry Avenue and East Street, with the parking lot for Original Italian Pizza accessible from Fifth Street.

Long Term Detour

Route 11 northbound/487 southbound (East Street) between Fourth and Sixth streets will be closed throughout the duration of the project. The following detour routes have been implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

Route 487 southbound car traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 North and 487 South will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11/Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

Route 487 southbound truck traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 487 South will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487.

Route 487 southbound truck traffic coming from Lightstreet and continuing to Route 11 North will follow Route 11 South (Main Street) to Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

Route 11 northbound car traffic coming from Danville and continuing to Route 11 North and 487 South will follow Market Street to East Sixth Street to the Route 11/Route 487 intersection at Columbia Boulevard.

Route 11 northbound truck traffic coming from Danville direction continuing to Route 11 North will follow Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487 north to Route 11.

Route 11 northbound truck traffic coming from Danville and continuing to Route 487 South will follow Market Street to Fort McClure Boulevard to Route 487.

Route 11 southbound from Lime Ridge and continuing to Route 487 northbound from Catawissa will continue those routes through the work area, with temporary traffic control devices maintaining a one-way condition.

Tractor trailers (including Kawneer deliveries) must follow the detours explicitly, as there will be no access or exit points using local streets between Main and Sixth streets.

Centre County update

Bridge replacement work begins Wednesday in Centre County. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. Built in 1925, the bridge is 13-feet long and carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day.

Starting Wednesday, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, as replacement work takes place using a half-width configuration.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project, which is schedule to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather- and schedule-dependent.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

