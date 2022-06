Click here to read the full article. Funerals for two victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas took place Tuesday, May 31, beginning a week of mourning after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary school. Funerals for 10-year-olds Maite Rodriguez and Amerie Jo Garza were held today after visitations and rosary services took place Monday. Services for the other 19 victims have been scheduled throughout the rest of the week and into next week. The last funeral — as it currently stands — will take place June 8 for 10-year-old Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez. At Monday’s service for...

