ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where to Watch and Stream Project X Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Thomas Mann Oliver Cooper Jonathan Daniel Brown Dax Flame Kirby Bliss Blanton. Three high school seniors throw a party to make a name for themselves. As the night progresses, things spiral out of control as word of the party spreads. Is Project X on Netflix?. This one's easy....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
StyleCaster

Hulu Is on Sale For Just $1 a Month—Here’s How to Save Over 85% Off Before the Deal Ends

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, PEN15 and Only Murders in the Building, you may be curious about Hulu’s free trial and how else to subscribe to the service at no cost. Hulu, which launched in October 2007, is a streaming service with more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies. As of 2021, the service has more than 42.8 million subscribers, which makes it one of the top six streaming platforms in the United States, alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now The name Hulu...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experience Project#Amazon Video#Movies#Project X On Netflix#Project X On Hulu#Hulu Live Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Hulu Is Giving Away Subscriptions For Just $1—Sign Up Now & Save 85% Off Before the Sale Ends

Click here to read the full article. With thousands of TV shows, including PEN15, Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, it makes sense why users want to know how much Hulu costs and what deals it has to subscribe to the service for even cheaper. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now Hulu launched in October 2007 as a streaming service owned by NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company. Since its launch, Hulu’s library boasts more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, making it one of the most expansive streaming services out there. As of 2021, Hulu has more than 42.8...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Hulu: Is the US-based streaming service available in the UK? Here’s what you need to know

We’ve been writing a lot about TV streaming services recently here at IndyBest, from Netflix and Disney+ to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Now it’s time for one more, but with Hulu things are a little different.You see, Hulu is one of those rare things on today’s open internet. It can only be accessed in the US.We’re used to seeing the content catalogues of Netflix change depending on the country it’s viewed in, but with Hulu there is unfortunately a hard and fast rule: It is only available in the US, as well as US territories and on US...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Speed Racer Live-Action Series, Cobra Kai Promotion and More

Click here to read the full article. Speed Racer is making its way back to TV screens. A live-action series based on the Japanese manga and animated show has received a series order at Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter. J.J. Abrams will executive-produce via his Bad Robot banner, while Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) and Ron Fitzgerald (Perry Mason, Westworld) serve as co-writers and showrunners. Previous English adaptations include the anime series Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon, and a 2008 live-action film starring Emile Hirsch, directed by the Wachowskis. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Cobra...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Netflix CEO says 75% stock drop was 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing,' compares canceling Dave Chappelle to censorship in the Middle East and defends cutting Harry and Meghan's animated show

The CEO of Netflix said the company's recent 75 percent stock drop was a 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing' moment for the streaming platform, which lost lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. The company lost $54 billion in a single day in April after having seen...
MARKETS
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and More in June 2022

June is the month of the year with the most daylight hours — well, for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway — and if your living room setup is anything l like mine, it means a TV watcher's worst nightmare: glare! You can go out and buy some blackout curtains or flip your sleep schedule so you nap like a vampire, or you can strategically plan out your viewing hours so those precious moments of darkness are spent watching the best TV shows and movies this month. That's where we'll help out.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: How Netflix Spoiled Two Key Plot Points Before Season 4, Part 2

Access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are great for binging your favorite TV shows and movies. However, it comes with a catch: spoilers. Although you can do your best to avoid this pesky problem, sometimes you can’t miss it. For example, some “Ozark” fans had their day ruined when they caught a crucial detail about the show in a Netflix preview.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022

The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

9 YouTube Channels to Watch Free Shows and Movies (Legally)

Streaming services are an awesome way to catch the latest release without leaving your house. Many of the available options offer a healthy mix of old and new titles, classics, and non-classics of every imaginable genre. But streaming services come with subscriptions, and if you can't afford the cost, it becomes difficult to diversify your movie-watching experience.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Real Identity of Vecna Revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The main villain of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is as sinister as the Mind Flayer, known as Vecna, as Dustin and Eddie named him with his liking to the character in the Dungeons & Dragons game that they play. The series finally revealed his real identity and it is a huge surprise for everyone. It also explains why Eleven is the only hope of humanity.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy