This is in response to the Yachats Action Alliance letter on the YachatsNews site. We appreciate the time you have spent articulating your reasons for opposing our Cottages at Agate Point project. We were very much hoping to be able to address some of your issues in person last week at the public forum we organized, however, our 8 a.m. flight was delayed multiple times and did not leave until 4 p.m., pushing our arrival to Yachats until after 6 p.m. Unfortunately, the hastily rescheduled meeting had no attendance.

YACHATS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO