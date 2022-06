Corwin F. Tufte, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away with his daughters by his side on April 29, 2022. Corwin was born and raised in Northwood, ND, and graduated from Northwood High School in 1965. He attended Mayville State University from 1965 to 1969. There, he met Dianne Groth. They married in June of 1969 and moved to Fairfax, MN where he taught business classes at the high school. In 1973, they moved to Northwood where he worked for The Mill Mutuals, eventually relocating to Plymouth, MN. In 1983 Corwin went to work for CHS and was the President of Ag States Group when they received the MIIA Agency of the Year award in 2010. Corwin retired from CHS/Ag States Group in 2011.

