PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday will be hot and humid all day. This has prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to issue a code orange for the Philadelphia region. It’s a warning about unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, or people with medical conditions like asthma, heart or lung diseases. Eyewitness News was in Camden where officials are also concerned about air quality and heat. Officers have been checking in on some of the most vulnerable on the senior watch list, handing out cases of water to help keep them hydrated during this extremely hot day. If possible,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO