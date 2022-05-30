ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police: Teen injured in 'accidental' shooting

WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rR8n_0fukhbsw00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was injured in what police are describing as “accidental shooting” Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Pine and Elm Street at around 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had gunshot wounds. He was then successfully transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say that a 15-year-old, an eight-year-old and several other adults present at the time of the shooting. After initial interviews, police determined that the shooting was “accidental,” though charges could be filed at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is advised to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

