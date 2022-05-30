Decatur Police: Teen injured in ‘accidental’ shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was injured in what police are describing as “accidental shooting” Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Pine and Elm Street at around 3:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had gunshot wounds. He was then successfully transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials say that a 15-year-old, an eight-year-old and several other adults present at the time of the shooting. After initial interviews, police determined that the shooting was “accidental,” though charges could be filed at a later time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is advised to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0