Decatur Police: Teen injured in ‘accidental’ shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was injured in what police are describing as “accidental shooting” Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Pine and Elm Street at around 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had gunshot wounds. He was then successfully transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say that a 15-year-old, an eight-year-old and several other adults present at the time of the shooting. After initial interviews, police determined that the shooting was “accidental,” though charges could be filed at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is advised to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

