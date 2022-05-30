Woman arrested in alleged stabbing attack

A Texarkana woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another woman with a hunting knife earlier this month. Martriesha Dashell Greer, 30, allegedly used a hunting knife to cut a woman while...
Texarkana Arkansas Police have arrested Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana Arkansas. McPherson is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with Evidence. He is currently in the Miller County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. Press Release:. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, around 5:58 am, officers were dispatched...
Texarkana, Arkansas Police were dispatched to Wadley Hospital due to a deceased two and half-month-old male child on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, around 5:58 a.m. Officers spoke with the caretaker of the child Jeffrey McPherson 38 years of age, from Texarkana, Arkansas. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were notified...
Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child. According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Keithville woman has been arrested after detectives investigated a report from the Department of Children and Family Services. The report states Constance Cramer, 39, left a child home alone for four days without food. Cramer was arrested...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a Shreveport hospital because they would not give him more pain medications is now in custody. According to police, hospital personnel called to report the threat around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on...
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they've deemed "armed and dangerous." The GCSO is asking the public for help in finding Caimbrian Austin Walker, 28. He is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, including:. Aggravated assault/family violence. Abandon/endanger child. Parole violations.
An Arkansas man ended up in Hopkins county jail Tuesday afternoon following brief Interstate 30 pursuit, according to arrest reports. Franklin County authorities attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla inside of which an active assault between the driver and passenger was reported. The car did not stop. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were alerted and spotted what they believed to be the car in question nearing the 141 mile marker on I-30 west and hit the lights on their patrol unit to try to stop the car. May 31, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after police say he stabbed someone multiple times Monday night. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they responded to a call in the 1100 block of Creswell Ave. When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from multiple stab...
An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
MARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.
Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship. KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets a walking tour of the new building from Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director of Design and Development Stacy Odom. Updated:...
The man found guilty of gunning down Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne is headed to prison for life. 29-year-old Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson of Shreveport was sentenced by District Judge John Mosely Jr. to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the January 9, 2019 second-degree murder of Payne. He was also sentenced to 30 years, for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Judge Mosely imposed the sentences to run consecutively, or on top of the life sentence.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is warning citizens in our community to be aware of a new phone scam going on in our area. It's sad that this happens but, here is what to be on the lookout for. According to a press release. The caller ID on your phone will...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport mother says she will not give up the fight of making sure her son’s killers are behind bars. Jared Pelletier was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Prospect Street. His mother remembers the call she received that day, but it’s what she discovered when she opened his wallet that gave the gift of life to others fighting for their lives.
The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Byrd,Zackery Wayne – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Davis,Ronald James – DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Ewing,Octavious Jamal – VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. Fellors,Dillon Louis –...
