Lakeview Beach in Lorain reopened the morning of June 1 after the second of two drowning victims was recovered in Lake Erie. Authorities had closed the beach around 6:15 p.m., May 31, while emergency services searched for 14-year-old Isaiah Barnes and 20-year-old Jesus Del Valle-Rodriguez who went under the water and never resurfaced, according to the Lorain County Metro Parks and Coroner’s Office.

LORAIN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO