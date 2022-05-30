ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – While some may view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning. Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors Americans who gave their lives in service. It was declared a...

Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Navy Times

Veterans cemeteries will be fully open to visitors this Memorial Day

After two years of limited attendance at Veterans Affairs cemeteries on Memorial Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s commemoration ceremonies will be completely open to the public once again, department officials announced Monday. All VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Events across Tri-State Area honor our heroes on Memorial Day

NEW YORK - It's a day for many people to relax on the Memorial Day holiday, but it's important to remember what the day is really all about. Monday we honor those who died in military service for our country. At Arlington National Cemetery, President Joe Biden attended a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, where remains of soldiers who could not be identified are kept. After a laying a wreath there, Biden spoke to families about the heartache of the day. "Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together. We all know it sitting here. Jill and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
World War II
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Every day is Memorial Day at Dover Air Force Base

The first stop back on U.S. soil for American service members killed overseas is Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's where their families wait, where VIPs gather and where the honor guard is called. It’s at this site where members of the Air Force mortuary affairs team have the...
DOVER, DE
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
The Urban Menu

Memorial Day – Encourage the Brave

Memorial Day is approaching — the unofficial start to summer, the perfect time to fire up the grill and hangout by the pool, right? This is what Memorial Day has become for many Americans. And most of us are guilty. I will surely be enjoying some time spent with friends and family this weekend. But we must not forget what Memorial Day stands for by mixing our lighthearted fun with some serious reflection. This is a time set aside to remember the men and women who died in service for our country, dating all the way back to the Civil War...
FESTIVAL
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Celebrate Memorial Day holiday, but remember its purpose

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday established to mourn and remember the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. From 1868 to 1970 Memorial Day was observed on May 30, no matter what day of the week it fell on.
FESTIVAL

