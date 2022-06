At 10 a.m. the morning of May 30, downtown Amherst came alive once more as friends and family gathered to remember and honor those lost this Memorial Day. The large turnout was a welcome surprise for Amherst following two years of muted celebrations due to COVID-19. This year the parade was back in full force bringing together veterans, tee-ball teams and the Amherst Marching Comets down Main Street.

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO