ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot during attempted robbery in Bronzeville

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot after refusing to hand over his belongings during an attempted robbery early Monday in the Bronzeville...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop shot in West Englewood while attempting traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night while attempting to make a traffic stop on the South Side. She is currently in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The incident unfolded around 5:40 p.m. near 61st and Paulina streets in the city’s West Englewood...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot on Little Village sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:26 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a gunman started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
olive92.com

2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side. The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shoots, kills another man who confronted him with knife: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago homeowner shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife in his garage Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside his Logan Square garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello when a 53-year-old man armed with a knife approached him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side. Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Bronzeville#Police#Violent Crime#Area One
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA employee on public transportation in Bronzeville on the South Side last month. The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who robbed and beat the 25-year-old transit worker in the 100 block of West 35th Street on May 18, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot and killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in a car Monday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was inside a car around 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and seriously wounded during argument in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man shot and seriously wounded another man during a verbal dispute Tuesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The two men were in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street around 6:05 a.m. when they began arguing, Chicago police said. Police said the suspect retrieved...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police run down, arrest gunman wanted in shooting of 61-year-old in Gresham

CHICAGO - Chicago police ran down and arrested a man wanted in the shooting of a 61-year-old man Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 8:17 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Street where a witness pointed them in the direction of the gunman, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy