Man shot during attempted robbery in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO