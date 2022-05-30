ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

Arrest made in case of burglary, credit card abuse

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS COUNTY / WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple authorities work together to make an arrest in a case of burglary and credit card abuse. The Dallas County Sheriffs Office arrested 34-year-old Christopher Samuel, of Duncanville, on Saturday. Samuel has Woodway Public Safety Department warrants charging him with multiple counts of...

