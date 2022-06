We’re adding a little extra color to downtown Vicksburg this weekend. No matter the reason you are visiting downtown, you are sure to smile after taking a look at the fabulous artwork drawn at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market. We invite anyone to come to infuse joy and inspiration into the sidewalks and streets at the market that day. There will be chalk available, or feel free to bring your own.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO