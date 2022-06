David Kohlmeier and Danny Minor, both retired police officers and hosts of the popular pod cast and TV show “The Problem Solver” are offering special training to Clark County Schools, daycares or religious organizations, free of charge, to prepare and stay safe in the event of an Active Shooter at their location. Kohlmeier and Minor have trained thousands of individuals from New York, Pennsylvania and Nevada in Active Shooter Training.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO