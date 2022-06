Enda Stevens will return to the international stage convinced the Republic of Ireland’s DNA has changed under manager Stephen Kenny.Mick McCarthy’s replacement endured a difficult start to his reign as Ireland went 11 games without a win under his charge with Covid-19 and injuries blighting the early days of his tenure.However, Kenny’s efforts to overhaul the squad with an influx of younger players and the introduction of a more progressive brand of football have started to pay dividends since and Stevens, whose involvement at international level has been limited by fitness problems in the last year, has seen a marked...

