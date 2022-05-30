Quick-thinking police officers save choking toddler's life

In the months before Tuesday’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, gunman Salvador Ramos discussed weapons and school shootings multiple times on social media, according to news details released by police.In an Instagram group chat in February, participants mentioned school shootings, Texas officials said during a news conference on Friday.The following month, Ramos mentioned buying a gun on 1 March, and on 3 March. A fellow participant asked the 18-year-old if he had gotten his weapon yet.“Just bought something rn,” Ramos responded.(According to police, Ramos legally bought two high-powered AR-15-style assault rifles and hundreds of rounds...
