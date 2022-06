AUD/USD has had a pretty good run since mid-May. The pair has climbed from a low of 0.68290 on 12 May 2022, breezing past the 2 May swing low of 0.70300 along the way, to reach a high of 0.72039 on 31 May 2022. Retracements on the way up, if any, have been too shallow for words. The Aussie has clearly been benefiting from what has been a more relatively risk positive environment over the prior two weeks.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO