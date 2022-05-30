Fatal south St. Louis motorcycle crash upends car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One person was killed and others were injured in a south St. Louis crash. It happened just after 3:00 am on Kingshighway at Arsenal near Tower Grove Park.
Three vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. One car ended up on its side.
