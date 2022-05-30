Officers join an Overland kid for a friendly basketball game
OVERLAND, Mo. – A special Memorial Day weekend service for some police officers in Overland. Two officers were on routine patrol Sunday afternoon. They drove past a young fellow playing basketball by himself. The officers parked their patrol car and joined the boy in a friendly game of basketball.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 3