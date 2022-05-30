ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Officers join an Overland kid for a friendly basketball game

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

OVERLAND, Mo. – A special Memorial Day weekend service for some police officers in Overland. Two officers were on routine patrol Sunday afternoon. They drove past a young fellow playing basketball by himself. The officers parked their patrol car and joined the boy in a friendly game of basketball.

