Howard picks the Bills

For some reason our WGR listeners love it when Jeremy makes me "pick the Bills". While we tend to have numerous versions of that before the first game of the season is played, the version right after the schedule comes out is always fun. In case you missed it, here is what I think.

Week 1 at LA Rams- why not start with the defending champs and see what the Bills have right off the bat. This game might swing on the availability of Tre White since the Bills will be facing a very good quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a pair of top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. But the Bills offense will be the story in this one as they pick up where they left off in the playoffs and lead the team to an opening night victory.

Week 2 vs Tennessee- I'm not a believer in the Titans even though they somehow were the one seed in the AFC last season. The Bills should've beaten Tennessee last season in Nashville. They'll make up for it with a home opening triumph.

Week 3 at Miami- Josh Allen owns Miami. Until the Dolphins defense proves they can stop him I'll take the Bills.

Week 4 at Baltimore- I'm expecting a big bounce back from Lamar Jackson and company. They were crushed by injuries last season which depleted their backfield and secondary. Odds are they won't have such a run of guys going down. At one point last season Baltimore was 8-3 then Lamar Jackson was hurt and the season went south. I'll take the Ravens to win this game.

Week 5 vs Pittsburgh- The Steelers should still have a very strong defense but I don't know how much they'll get from their offense even though the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger should actually help them. Give the Bills a win here.

Week 6 at Kansas City- I think the Chiefs will still be very good but you can't minimize the loss of Tyreek Hill and the impact on their offense. The Bills beat up the Chiefs in KC during the regular season and we know they should've won there in the playoffs. A win for the Bills here.

Week 8 vs Green Bay- At least the Bills get this tough matchup out of their bye. The Packers suffered a significant loss in the off season when Davante Adams left town but they should still be one of the best teams in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers is still mad for losing to Doug Marrone. Packers get a road W.

Week 9 at NY Jets- I think they've had a good off season adding more weapons for their young quarterback and bolstering what was an awful secondary but it won't be enough. The Bills are still clearly the better team and will get the victory.

Week 10 Minnesota- The Vikings should be better just because of their coaching change but shouldn't be a playoff contender and shouldn't be a problem for the Bills. Put another in the win column.

Week 11 Cleveland- Is Deshaun Watson playing or not? The Browns are definitely a better team if he does play this season. But I'll take the Bills in this game whether Watson plays or not.

Week 12 at Detroit- Josh Allen is unbeaten on Thanksgiving! Make it 3-0 after a triumph in the Motor City. Then you can enjoy your feast.

Week 13 at New England- The Patriots defense was schooled by the Bills offense the last two times these two teams met. New England looked slow on that side of the ball. After losing their best cover corner to free agency, they have to prove they can stop Mr. Allen and his friends. Take the Bills for the win.

Week 14 vs NY Jets- see week 9 for the explanation why the Bills get another win.

Week 15 vs Miami- see week 3

Week 16 at Chicago- I expect the Bears to finish last in the NFC North which means I expect the Bills to blow into the Windy City and leave with a victory.

Week 17 at Cincinnati- This should be one of the better Monday night games of the season. I think the Bengals will take a small step back from last season. But they'll still be good enough to make the playoffs as a wild card and Joe Burrow and company will be too much for the Bills on this night bringing an end to an eight game win streak.

Week 18 vs New England- The Pats will not be playing for a playoff spot and the Bills should be playing for the one seed. Give the Bills a sixth win in the last seven games with the formerly dominant Patriots.

14-3. That will include a three peat for the Bills in the AFC East and I think home field advantage through the AFC playoffs.