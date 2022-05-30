ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Running Back Position is Difficult to Gauge Behind Kamara and Ingram

By Kyle T. Mosley
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Saints must resolve this offensive position ahead of training camp in August.

Alvin Kamara is the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints' offense. As OTAs continue and training camp approaches, finding an answer to complement Kamara and Ingram gets tricky.   Either Tony Jones Jr, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo, and rookie Abram Smith will emerge and take control of the spot behind the two veterans.

Kamara's legal issues muddy the water ahead of the regular season. Will he have punitive action taken by the NFL even if the legal system takes no action on his Las Vegas entanglement? New Orleans must have a contingency plan in place should Kamara receive a suspension for multiple games or an entire season. In addition, Clark County's hearing for his February incident will take place on Aug. 1. Saints training camp will start later that month.

Joel Thomas and New Orleans Saints Running Backs

What are the scenarios for the Saints if Kamara won't suit up in 2022?

Mark Ingram

  • Three-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram will enter his twelfth NFL season. The expectation of his 32-year-old body absorbing most of the punishment from opposing defenders is an unlikely proposition for Dennis Allen. It's doubtful New Orleans would position Ingram to take on most of the workload.

Free-Agent Veterans

  • The free-agent market doesn't have any names that would make New Orleans immediately sign. Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray were already with the team. Jerick McKinnon and Wayne Gallman are recognizable rushers. A barren market may be why New Orleans hasn't been eager to sign a free agent.

Trading for a Running Back

  • Could the Saints find a trade partner? Usually, teams are active in trading players just before or during training camps. Miami has a stable of running backs with Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel (visited Saints), ZaQuandre White, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed battling to tote the rock for the 'Phins. Someone could be available in August or September.

Saints Backups

The conversation switches to the Saints running back room. It won't be a surprise if Dennis Allen stays with Tony Jones Jr, Devine Ozigbo, Dwayne Washington, or rookie Abram Smith. All eyes will be on the battle between Jones Jr and Smith. The rook may push the veterans. It's happened before with Pierre Thomas, a little-known guy undrafted running back, beating out fourth-round draft pick Antonio Pittman for a roster spot. Thomas became the first New Orleans player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl, and many fans considered him a Saints legend.

Kamara's August 1st hearing is the key, and New Orleans' decisions will center around the court appearance.

Training camps have a way of producing studs and duds. Hopefully, running backs coach Joel Thomas will cultivate a productive unit with or without Alvin Kamara for 2022. Jameis Winston will need the support of this unit to be effective in play-action and screenplays.

Will everything sort out in New Orleans' favor?

We shall see.

