Biden honors fallen US service members

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden honored fallen U.S. service members on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivering remarks.
The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. He has attended the Arlington ceremony nearly every year for decade.
“Memorial Day is always a day that is mixed with pain and pride,” Biden said.
“They chose a life of purpose,” Biden said in remarks after the ceremony. “They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”
Hours before the ceremony, the president and first lady attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer seven years ago Monday. Beau also was a veteran, a personal connection the older Biden has drawn upon in the past on Memorial Day . Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general before declaring a run for governor. He also served in Delaware’s National Guard.
Baja California Attorney General Iván Carpio Sánchez says the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, has notified officials in Mexico, in the past, about possible mass shootings in schools south of the border.
President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
Whether it's providing a safe haven for terrorist groups like al Qaeda or installing officials who face United Nations sanctions in cabinet positions, the Taliban is up to its old ways, according to a new report issued by the UN on Friday. While the report does not mention former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden by name, it is an indictment of their administrations' failed policies in Afghanistan.
A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
The Washington Post reporter Emma Brown talks to CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar about Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and her efforts to pressure some state lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.
President Biden on Wednesday said he and first lady Jill Biden will head to Texas "in the coming days" to do whatever they can to comfort the community ripped apart by the killing of 19 young students. The president, addressing the shooting in formal remarks for the second time since...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Biden took out his iPhone early one morning in September 2017 and tapped a quick message to his nephew Hunter. It was, as usual, filled with typos. It was also, as usual, filled with exclamation points meant to convey his exuberance.
WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden's...
Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
Three more countries have joined a coordination effort set up by U.S. Army special forces to help Ukraine, the Army secretary said Tuesday. “When Russia went into Ukraine in late February, we sent the 10th Special Forces Group to develop a coalition planning cell that enabled us to bring together 20 different nations to coordinate information with international [special operations forces] partners and allies,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a virtual event with the Atlantic Council. “And that has again, I think, contributed significantly with the effectiveness and the speed of the assistance and training that we've been able to provide.”
Comments / 0