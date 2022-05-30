ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

A guide to the 2022 Bolder Boulder

Cover picture for the article

BOULDER, Colo. — The Bolder Boulder is back live and in-person for the first time since 2019. The 42nd edition of the running event is back Monday morning on the streets of downtown Boulder. Held each Memorial Day, the race typically draws more than 50,000 runners and thousands...

9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Denver

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. I have a deep affinity for Denver. I was born there and will forever be a Broncos fan because of my time spent living near the Rocky Mountains. My bias for the Mile High City runs deep. But when the country's 19th most populous metro could only manage to place in the bottom 10 among the country's fastest cities for broadband, that's not good.
9NEWS

RTD drops corporate sponsorship from A Line name

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will no longer use the University of Colorado designation on the A Line commuter rail name. RTD said the corporate sponsorship on the A Line, which runs between Union Station and Denver International Airport (DIA), expires Tuesday, May 31. In 2014, RTD...
9NEWS

9Cares Colorado Shares in-person food drive is back

COLORADO, USA — One in ten Coloradans struggle with hunger and face times when there is not enough money to buy food. Often families may not have access to nutritious food over the summer when children who are not in school cannot access breakfast and lunch programs. Many in...
9NEWS

Denver opens up the ballot counting process for you to see

DENVER — Every county in Colorado must make sure the voting machines count ballots accurately ahead of each election. The primary election in Colorado is June 28. Ballots go out next week. On Wednesday, Denver County conducted its required "Logic and Accuracy" test. "We do this before every single...
Colorado Daily

Dining Buzz: Tap a Boat Snack at Bootstrap, Efrain’s new Boulder digs and more

India pale ale aficionados will be pleased to learn that Longmont’s Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., released its Boat Snack Hazy IPA in its taproom just over the Memorial Day weekend. According to Bootstrap — at 6.2% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and 35 international bitterness units (IBUs) — the result...
9NEWS

Erie group to host town's first Pride celebration

ERIE, Colo. — June kicks off a celebration of Pride, a whole month dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community. The federal government first observed June as Pride Month in 2000. However, an organization will be hosting the first Pride celebration for one Colorado town this year. Being Better Neighbors...
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
David Heitz

Denver plans crackdown on scooter riders

(Denver, Colo.) If you ride rented scooters on Denver's sidewalks or illegally park them, prepare to get a ticket. City Councilmember Chris Hinds has complained that scooter riders don't follow city rules for several months. Now, the city is looking into how to enforce laws already on the books.
9NEWS

Free meals to be offered at 47 Denver schools this summer

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will offer breakfast and lunch this summer at 47 schools across the city, the district announced Wednesday. DPS said the meals will be offered at no cost to anyone 18 years old and younger, whether they are DPS students or not. Adults can...
