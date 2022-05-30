A guide to the 2022 Bolder Boulder

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO