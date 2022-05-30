Thursday morning labyrinth walk June 9

It is wonderful to know many people enjoy walking the Labyrinth in the Field at the Edgecomb Community Church. It is a lovely spot to unwind from the world to meditate, pray or simply walk in the quietness of nature....
We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
What happens when you combine two really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Ride the Lobster Roll Express, as the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad take a scenic trip, where you can enjoy a box lunch containing a fresh Lobster Roll, chips, cookie and a beverage. Once everyone is served and their meal is completed, they take you on a ride into the woods of Waldo County and then return back to Unity Station.
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. For youth. For community. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation. “We’re honored,” says Jess Ruhlin, deputy director and Outing Club leader for Hearty Roots. “Our work focuses on helping kids build empathy and connection, and it’s inspiring to receive support from donors that uphold these same tenets of personal attention and community building.”
There's nothing quite like witnessing an fascinating event in nature. Our example this week comes from the Androscoggin River. Feast your eyes on flying sturgeon from the banks of the Androscoggin in Topsham. The video was posted by The Nature Conservancy in Maine, an organization that dedicates its efforts to...
For an opinion or observation this week, all I think of each one I consider mentioning is, what is the point of saying it here. The Uvalde, Texas school slayings as, according to New York Post, the killer played sad music and help entered the room an hour-plus later, did not happen here; as we learn time and again, school shootings can happen anywhere, though, and even if it never happens again anywhere – oh, please let that be true – this one, as the others, has upset and been on the minds of people across America, in vigils, Facebook posts and more.
Want a great destination for a unique and fun trip back in time?. The Maine Renaissance Faire will be taking place two weekends at the Acton Fairgrounds in Southern Maine in July, July 23rd and 24th, and July 30th and 31st. From 10 AM to 5 PM, you'll be able...
The 2022 Duck Derby went off without a hitch, although there were plenty of feathers flying throughout the race. Some impressive strategies were in evidence, too, as contestants demonstrated a variety of flocking techniques, some drafting, piroettes, and, when all else failed, even dunking. Few made it to the finish without a few bumps and bruises. Spectators lined Camden Harbor, cheering on their favorites under bright, sunny afternoon skies. All in all, it was another great day for duck-kind! See you next year.
The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
BATH, Maine — After more than two decades of planning, fundraising and building, a replica of Maine's first ship will finally touch the water. 'The Virginia' will be launched into the Kennebec River in Bath on Saturday. "For a quarter-century, this has been an idea started around a kitchen...
Last week's senseless shooting at a Texas elementary school has students concerned and fed up. Stella, a junior at Cape Elizabeth High School has had to go to school and worry about 'getting shot at school' for the past ten years. As she points out, this isn't something kids should have to think about. No kid should have to worry if they have all of the active shooter drills memorized.
The Boothbay Region Y Arts youth performers returned to Lincoln Theater Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29 to present “Dinosaurs Before Dark Kids.” The play was a cute musical from the “Magic Tree House” collection about brother and sister Jack and Annie, who stumble upon a magical tree house and travel back in time to the age of dinosaurs. They befriend a dinosaur and escape the clutches of other terrifying dinosaurs, before returning home to Pennsylvania.
Peter Smith Hall, 74, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on May 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1947 in Boston, MA to Thomas Hall and Barbara (Emery) Hall. Peter grew up in Boothbay and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
OLD TOWN (BDN) -- Dave Oliver has so many rats on his Old Town property that he sees some basking in the sunlight in his yard. Those he shoots with his pellet gun from the bathroom. But that’s just one measure Oliver has taken to fight an explosion of rats...
Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
Two Maine Guys has come a long way in the last 4+ years!. For those who do not remember, the much loved restaurant got its start as a food truck. For months, the food truck (food trailer?) was parked near Quirk Ford on State Street in Augusta. Over those months, they served up fried seafood, mac & cheese, and other amazing foods.
Look who's coming back to the 207 for the summer, bub!. Bob Marley is Maine's most famous stand up comedian, and he has been all over the place the last several months, now he is coming home to Maine for some exciting summer shows, including stops in Bar Harbor, and Dover-Foxcroft.
Is it our fascination with the past, a desire to return to a time we perceive as happier, that drives us to antique shops? Whatever the reason, the popularity of antiquing cannot be denied. Maine alone has 120 listed on the Maine Antique Dealers Association website; and of those, 12 are in Wiscasset.
Is there a kid on this earth that didn’t have a dinosaur phase? I certainly did. And dinosaurs are freaking cool, man. What’s not to be fascinated about? These giant lizard creatures with big teeth, long necks, horns, and wings roamed the earth, air, and sea. It almost seems made up.
Comments / 0