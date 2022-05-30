ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

Police: Road rage incident ends in hit and run, police looking for suspect

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for an accused aggressor and his car that were involved in a hit and run Sunday in Loyalsock Township.

State police were called to the intersection of Northway Road and Sheridan Street on Sunday around 4:15 in the evening for a road rage incident. When police arrived on scene the victim explained that he was being followed by the accused after an “incident” at a stop sign, police say.

The victim said he pulled his car to the side of the road and stepped out, and police say the suspect then began to drive towards the victim at a high rate of speed. The victim was able to jump out of the way and was not injured, authorities say.

Officials say the suspect did hit the victim’s car and damage the driver’s side door. The suspect then fled the area.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man with a beard, the car is believed to be a 2013-2016 red Ford Escape.

If you any information about the car or suspect you’re asked to call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700. The investigation is ongoing.

