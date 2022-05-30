ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6jo1_0fukZxhK00

(NEXSTAR) – Memorial Day, which takes place on the last Monday in May each year, honors those who have died in American wars. To mark the day, you may be wondering – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code , which officially addresses dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on days like Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs .

Memorial Day is only one of six occurrences in which the flag should be flown at half-staff, according to the American Flagpole & Flag Co. The others are Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), Korean War Veterans Armistice Day (July 27), Patriot Day (September 11), Pearl Harbor Day (December 7) and any day when the president issues an order lowering the flag as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ sparks backlash on social media: ‘Nobody asked for this’

Flags were recently flown at half-staff in honor of the 19 students and two teachers killed in a Texas school shooting.

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If it’s illuminated during the night hours, the flag can be displayed for 24 hours. When the flag is being raised, it should be done briskly, but when lowered, it should be done ceremoniously.

If you are displaying the flag against a wall, the union – the stars – should be in the top left corner. In a window, the flag should appear the same way with the stars in the upper left corner as viewed from outside looking in.

While no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Memorial Day Commemoration at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Pikes Peak National Cemetery, the region’s cemetery for U.S. veterans holding a Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed forces. The Colorado Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) will participate in the ceremony on Monday, May 30th, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Honoring fallen veterans in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS- Hundreds of people paid their respect to fallen heroes at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Memorial Day. After how limited the last few ceremonies were because of the pandemic many said it was important for them to show their respects and visit their loved ones this year. More than 3,500 veterans have […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

May 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Christina Alire, 25, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’01” and 140 pounds. Alire has warrants for: Parole Violation which includes Assault x2 and Intimidation of Witness/Victim Aggravated Robbery: Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim of homicide identified thanks to help from the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, a joint press release was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department regarding four different homicides including one in Colorado Springs on April 25. Just after 10:00 p.m. on April 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
KXRM

Man and woman arrested in Pueblo West armed robbery, 1 still on the run

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two people following an armed robbery and pursuit on Monday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, deputies responded to the 900 block of Saxony Drive, near the intersection of South Purcell Boulevard, on a report of an armed robbery. When deputies […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pueblo on Monday. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of NorthLa Crosse Avenue on a reported dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find the body of an adult male in a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Pueblo for attempted murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a fight and shooting in Pueblo that sent two people to the hospital. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Pueblo Police responded to the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, near the intersection of West Summit Avenue on a reported fight. When officers arrived, […]
KXRM

Pueblo PD investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a suspicious after a body was discovered. On Monday, May 23, PPD was dispatched to the 1500 block of North La Crosse Avenue on a dead body. Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased on scene. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and a […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Patriot Day#Chaplains#American Flag#U S Flag#Nexstar#Old Glory#Korean#Juneteenth Ice Cream
KXRM

Deputy injured after two-car crash on Highway 50 leaves one dead

LAMAR, Colo. — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, two women, and a man were involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near Lamar that left one dead Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar. Troopers said a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding […]
LAMAR, CO
KXRM

Driver ejected from motorcycle after losing control

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after losing control going into a curve, Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries on scene despite lifesaving measures from members of the American Medical Response team (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). The motorcyclist was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim of deadly I-25 crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXRM

Pueblo burglary, shooting suspect identified, more details released

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has identified the suspect in a burglary and shooting that occurred on Thursday, as well as further details on the incident. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Pueblo Police were sent to a business on East 4th Street on a burglary. Someone from the business chased […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

PIKES PEAK REGION — Law enforcement officers from multiple counties in southern Colorado arrested a man for connection to the murders of four people, earlier this week. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz. He was taken into custody on four counts of First Degree Murder on May 19. He is currently being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue operations are underway at Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday night, leaving multiple people stranded in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said 13 people (5 adults, 8 children) were on board when the boat capsized due to high […]
KXRM

Woman poses as CSPD officer to send text messages

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was arrested for impersonating a Colorado Springs Police officer during an incident on May 23. According to an arrest affidavit, just before midnight on May 23, 2022, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 7-11 on Colorado Avenue on a trespassing call. The caller, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Searching for answers to Abigail Miller’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling the murder of Abigail Miller ‘a random act of violence.’ Police have not identified a suspect and say there is no known immediate specific danger to the community. “I take a lot of exception to that because if somebody could just do this to such […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy