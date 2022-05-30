ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

No one found in water after vehicle mysteriously ends up in canal in Davie

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a canal in Davie Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. off the westbound lanes of...

NBC Miami

Woman Who Survived Rollover Crash Told Not to Drive

"No driving" is one of the conditions that a Broward judge listed for a woman jailed after a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale. Sarah Elizabeth Manescalchi, 43, was arrested after her vehicle drove down an embankment, hit some trees, and flipped at Federal Highway and Interstate 595 near the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, killing the driver. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street, just west of Northwest 136th Avenue. According to Pembroke Pines police,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
2 men fatally shot inside vehicle in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast Third Court and 135th Street. Neighbors told Local 10 News that they heard over 10 shots being fired. An officer at the...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Police: 2 people injured in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in North Miami Beach began a shooting investigation late Wednesday night. It happened on the 1600 block of Northeast 164th Street. According to authorities, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. A large police presence was spotted by Local...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump

GREENACRES, Fla. (WFLX) - A Greenacres landscaper arrested for illegal dumping should’ve kept junk in his trunk, police say. The incident happened on Jan. 26 on the 2600 block of Mercer Avenue near Belvedere Road and Interstate 95. According to police, a witness saw a landscaping truck dump two loads of garbage on private property in the area.
GREENACRES, FL
Shooting in Margate home under investigation

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a house where a shooting took place in Margate. A shooting occurred at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday. Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning. The residence was cleared by police. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
MARGATE, FL
Rocks fall from dump truck onto highway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The load from a dump truck spilled onto the highway in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened along Interstate 595, near Interstate 95, during rush hour, Tuesday morning. Rocks spilled all over the interstate, which caused traffic delays. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Man Arrested After Car Chase With Ex-Girlfriend in Plantation

A 23-year-old man is behind bars accused of stalking, harassing and chasing a woman in her car through the streets of Plantation. Jarvaris Moore was arrested Monday after police followed him following her. The woman had called 911 from her black BMW. She told the operator she was heading toward...
PLANTATION, FL
Detectives investigate shooting at apartment in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday night in Margate. Officers responded to an apartment building at about 11 p.m., near the intersection of North State Road Seven and Coconut Creek Parkway. “A preliminary search of the residence was conducted by Margate...
MARGATE, FL

