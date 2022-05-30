ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

WTAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth. Videos posted on social media appear to show a...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Mona Lisa attacked with cake in apparent climate protest

The Mona Lisa was attacked in an apparent climate protest on Sunday, but the painting was unharmed. A man disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair had attempted to smash the glass protecting the painting in the Louvre before he smothered the glass with cake, saying in French, "People are destroying the Earth."
PROTESTS
MarketRealist

The Mona Lisa Is Considered to Be Priceless, Protected Accordingly

The Mona Lisa painting almost had its value compromised on May 29, when a random person smeared cake on the painting. The man dressed as a woman in a wheelchair to get closer to the artwork, and spread a handful of cake on it. Luckily, there's bulletproof glass covering the painting, which the individual attempted to break. The actual painting is perfectly fine. After the vandalism attempt, how much is the Mona Lisa worth?
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Paris, IL
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

$24.3 M. Michelangelo Sells at Christie’s Paris, Denmark’s ARKEN Museum Gets New Director, and More: Morning Links for May 19, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BEAT GOES ON. Despite the absolute slaughterhouse in the stock market on Wednesday, Phillips held an evening auction of 20th-century and contemporary art in Manhattan that saw all 36 lots sell (one was withdrawn presale), including an $85 million Jean-Michel Basquiat. That all rang up a record total for the firm: $226 million. “The result marks a breakthrough for the third-largest international auction house, which competes against Sotheby’s and Christie’s for select consignments,” Angelica Villa writes in her ARTnews report. The Basquiat, from 1982, was being sold by Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa, who bought it just six...
MANHATTAN, NY
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Border Collie suit from a company called...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
ARTnews

The FBI Is Investigating 25 Paintings Allegedly by Basquiat on View at the Orlando Museum of Art

Click here to read the full article. The F.B.I.’s Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings unveiled at the Orlando Museum of Art in February as long-lost creations of Jean-Michel Basquiat, per a federal subpoena obtained by the New York Times. The museum’s director and chief executive, Aaron De Groft, said the mysterious trove resurfaced in a Los Angeles storage unit in 2012; they’re currently on view in the museum’s exhibition “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat”. The Times previously reported in February that numerous questions were raised about the authorship of the works—mixed media painted on cardboard—after their...
ORLANDO, FL
IFLScience

The 17th Century Was A Truly Terrible Time To Be A Human

The Black Death of the 1300s would have been an undeniably sucky time to live, the year 563 CE was pretty dire, and the first half of the 20th century saw more than its fair share of misery. However, when looking at terrible times to be a human, the dreadfulness...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.” Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht. Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Atlantic

Don’t Look Away From Philip Guston’s Cartoonish Paintings of Klansmen

Anybody who has seen one of Philip Guston’s representational paintings knows the rest of them. I mean that in a strictly literal sense: The visual universe that Guston began creating in the late 1960s, when he rejected the abstraction that was then dominating the New York art world, is impossible not to recognize. Guston painted in thick, fleshy pinks, commonly outlining his figures in red or black instead of filling them in. His commitment to this palette was such that, according to his daughter, Musa Mayer, in her memoir Night Studio, when Guston died in 1980, she and her mother inherited “hundreds of tubes of cadmium red medium, mars black, titanium white.”
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Planet Earth#Ap#Renaissance#Russian#French
The Guardian

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley review – a dazzling debut

When asked how to write in a world dominated by a white culture, Toni Morrison once responded: “By trying to alter language, simply to free it up, not to repress or confine it … Tease it. Blast its racist straitjacket.” At a time when structural imbalances of capital, health, gender and race deepen divides, the young American Leila Mottley’s debut novel is a searing testament to the liberated spirit and explosive ingenuity of such storytelling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Silk hanging used at Queen’s coronation to be auctioned

A wall hanging that adorned Westminster Abbey at the Queen’s coronation is set to go to auction on Monday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.The piece, woven in the Queensway pattern in blue with gold lurex thread, is a portion of a decorative silk panel which served as a backdrop to the 1953 ceremony.It was the first heraldic emblem of the Sovereign to show the Kingdoms of England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as the Principality of Wales.The panel features a gold woven crown above a rose, thistle, leek and shamrock symbol within an oak leaf wreath.Purchased by the...
U.K.
The Guardian

Giuseppe Verdi’s house in Italy up for sale, ending quarrel among heirs

A country house lived in by Giuseppe Verdi for 50 years is being put up for sale, ending a long-running squabble among the Italian composer’s heirs. Verdi, whose compositions include La Traviata, Aida and Otello, built Villa Verdi on land he owned in Sant’Agata di Villanova, a hamlet near his home town of Busseto in the Emilia-Romagna region, in 1848. It was initially inhabited by his parents before Verdi moved in with his second wife, Giuseppina Strepponi, in 1851, remaining there until his death in 1901.
WORLD
ARTnews

Claude Rutault, French Artist Who Rewrote the Rules of Painting, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Claude Rutault, a French artist whose paintings were made according to rigorous sets of rules, has died at 80. A representative for Perrotin, the Paris-based gallery that represents him, said he died of an illness on Saturday. “Those who knew him will miss his mischievousness, intelligence, strong personality, generosity, and freedom of spirit, evident in his work,” Perrotin wrote on social media. Rutault’s paintings bridged the gap between postwar abstraction and the lofty ideas of the Minimalist and Conceptualist art movements. His works take the form of pared-down abstractions; many of them are monochromes. They...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Monumental’ Monet Waterloo Bridge masterpiece expected to fetch £24m at auction

One of Claude Monet’s “monumental” paintings of Waterloo Bridge will go under the hammer for an estimated £24 million in London next month after being in the possession of the same US family for seven decades.Waterloo Bridge, Effet de Brume, which depicts the London landmark cloaked in fog as the morning sun breaks through, has been described by auction house Christie’s as a “poetic masterpiece”.The work, last seen at auction in 1939, is one in a series of 41 painted by the impressionist master of the bridge across the Thames between 1899 and 1904.You see Monet’s mastery of light, that...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy