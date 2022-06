(Wadena, WI) -- It was tough enough fighting the raging fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation in Wadena Monday night. Right in the middle of the action, firefights had to seek shelter as a tornado warning was issued. The crews left the scene and sheltered in the local courthouse while waiting out the storm. Dozens of firefighters from surrounding departments were involved. They had been battling the flames for about an hour and 15 minutes when the storm approached. There were reports of tornadoes on the ground in Eagle Bend, about 20 miles away. Firefighters returned to the burning building after 30 minutes.

WADENA, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO