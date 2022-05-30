ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief steals mini-van with 5 children inside

By Learfield Wire Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a suspect they say stole a minivan with five...

CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
