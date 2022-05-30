Thief steals mini-van with 5 children inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects. Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO