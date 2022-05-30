ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Colorado law makes college courses more accessible for military veterans

By Karin Zeitvogel, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago

Military veterans in Colorado can now audit university courses for $10 or less, thanks to a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis Friday at Colorado State University Pueblo.

"This is for so many people who have served our nation, and now we want to be there for them to help them save money while they gain knowledge," Polis said in a short speech before signing the bill, which was co-sponsored by state Reps. David Ortiz and Donald Valdez, and Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen.

Valdez is the Colorado House representative for District 62, which includes Pueblo, and Hinrichsen represents Pueblo County in the state Senate. Ortiz represents Arapahoe County.

The newly enacted law allows honorably discharged veterans to audit up to three university classes for a maximum of $10 a class, provided there's space in the class. If the university is amenable, they can audit more than three classes, Hinrichsen said.

Members of the Colorado National Guard are considered veterans under the new law, which Valdez said will "help support our veterans as they transition from military to civilian life."

While auditing a course does not give someone credit for a university degree, it can allow veterans to test-drive a course to see if it's right for them, and gain the knowledge required to pass professional exams and gain certifications without breaking the bank.

"If you're looking for professional credentialing ... you want the knowledge to take a $50 test but you don't want to spend $1,800 with a private organization to train for it," Hinrichsen said.

"If that course is offered and there's room in the class, you can (audit) it for $10 and get the knowledge you need. You're advancing your career in that way," he said.

Hinrichsen is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Iraq and served in the NATO peacekeeping operation in Kosovo and in the Colorado National Guard.

Introducing the bill was important to him because "military service creates a different path than the traditional one in terms of college education," he said.

"Many get out in their 20s and 30s and that's when they start their post-secondary education," he said. "Or they've attained certification in the military ... and they're looking for personal enrichment — maybe not specific degrees but a knowledge and skills set that will assist in what they trained to do in the military."

'Make Colorado the best state for active-duty military and veterans'

Colorado is home to more than 400,000 veterans, Polis said.

Veterans made up around 13% of the population of Pueblo County between 2016 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey. That's nearly double the percentage of veterans the survey estimated to be in the U.S. adult population as a whole in 2018.

"This bill is part of our effort to make Colorado the very best state for active-duty military and our veterans," Polis said.

Another Colorado law, passed in 2020, allows spouses of active-duty military personnel stationed in Colorado to obtain licenses for their profession if they hold a credential in good standing from another U.S. state or territory and meet certain other requirements.

Karin Zeitvogel can be contacted by email at kzeitvogel@chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: New Colorado law makes college courses more accessible for military veterans

