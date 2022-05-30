Man shot in motel parking lot, last listed in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at a southwest side motel left one man in critical condition in the early hours of Memorial Day.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the Relax Inn at 120 S. Tibbs Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are working to gather more information about what happened.

