Indianapolis, IN

Man shot in motel parking lot, last listed in critical condition

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at a southwest side motel left one man in critical condition in the early hours of Memorial Day.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the Relax Inn at 120 S. Tibbs Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are working to gather more information about what happened.

Comments / 4

Street Glide
2d ago

Just another Evening in INDY…Move on ..Nothing to see here ! But another business Motel that now has a Tarnished image ..

Reply(2)
3
FOX59

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Rural Street just before 11 a.m. They discovered a woman on a bike had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The bicyclist died at an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigate deadly shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the west side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Mariner Way around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, believed to be an adult male, was found shot and killed on the balcony of an apartment unit. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Autopsy: 80-year-old Kokomo woman drowned, no foul play suspected

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo woman who was found dead after a statewide Silver Alert likely drowned. That’s according to autopsy findings from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Betty Stroup, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert last week. She was found dead on Sunday, May 29, in a ditch along 1700 N. […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

IMPD confirms juvenile accidentally shot and killed woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the woman at the center of a recent death investigation was shot and killed accidentally by a juvenile in her home last week. Police say 35-year-old Kendra Berry was fatally shot on May 26 in an apartment on Laurel Street on Indy’s south side. Before IMPD confirmed […]
FOX59

