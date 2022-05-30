ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly recalls sneaking Pete Davidson into Sandra Bullock’s house party

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Move over Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson are the modern day wedding (well, party) crashers.

The “My Bloody Valentine” singer stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, May 26, where he talked to host Jimmy Fallon about his friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. Unsurprisingly, that relationship includes a few pranks.

The musician, whose full name is Colson Baker, said he was invited to Sandra Bullock’s house for Easter one year. He decided to bring his friend Pete along, but he left out the most exciting part: whose party they’d be attending.

Assuming the party was a gonna be something more laid back, Davidson showed up with a gift for for any house party…a 40 ounce bottle of alcohol. But when they made their way to the event, the comedian quickly realized he probably should have brought a different gift for the high-profile hostess.

Baker recalled the story to Fallon with a laugh: “We walked in and it was, like, Jen Aniston ...And Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me, we look so stupid, like we have 40-ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s.‘”

Knowing Sandra, she probably didn’t mind the gesture.

Still, if you have any second-hand embarrassment for Pete, it seems like he got over it pretty quickly, getting his revenge on MGK when he brought a surprise plus one to his birthday party last month.

“It’s like my birthday last month and he texts me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party, can I bring a plus one?” he said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,‘ and he pulls up and his plus one is Robert Pattinson. And I was like, you brought Batman?”

Honestly, seems like a win/win for Machine Gun Kelly.

