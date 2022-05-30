Manage Your Streaming Experience with SelectTV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When you're an entrepreneur, you have to think outside the box sometimes. There are many ways to get organized and promote a thoughtful workspace , but there isn't any sort of coverage on how to get yourself more organized in your post-work life. Namely, when you have a ton of streaming services and still can't figure out what to watch on a given night, something is wrong.

That's where the SelectTV Streaming App comes in. This innovative platform helps make it easy to organize all of the content available to you via your many streaming services.

SelectTV's guide searches, updates, and manages more than two million video links every day, surfacing everything in a comprehensive, intuitive guide so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching. The platform collects and organizes millions of movies and TV shows from all video streaming platforms, letting you browse a universal library of what's available to you. Whether you're looking for the latest episode of your favorite show, a movie for the family, or a live stream of the game, SelectTV gives you a simple, seamless way to find all of your streaming entertainment.

SelectTV offers access to more than 150 live channels, 500,000 TV shows and movies, the best deals on pay-per-view movies, as well as exclusive entertainment libraries. You'll get help to discover your next favorite show with a strong recommendation engine and be able to find the best prices on any video-on-demand movies and shows that aren't available for free. Plus, you'll also get a Local HD Antenna to access your local channels for free.

Take your entertainment management up a notch with a lifetime subscription to the SelectTV Streaming App. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get it for just $79 (reg. $478).

