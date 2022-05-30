Jeff Van Gundy sounded awful while calling Game 7

Can somebody please transport Jeff Van Gundy to the nearest urgent care?

The NBA analyst sounded horrible while calling Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat, with his voice appearing to become more hoarse as the contest progressed.

By the fourth quarter, it sounded like he needed to be euthanized.

There was especially fervent speculation about Van Gundy’s status, because Mike Breen was pulled from the broadcast before the game after testing positive for Covid. Mark Jones, who was calling the series on ESPN Radio, filled in for the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

It’s uncertain whether Van Gundy or Mark Jackson underwent testing before sitting in the booth Sunday.

Of course, it’s possible Van Gundy was sick with something besides Covid. He’s been on the road for weeks, and there are seasonal allergies. But it’s apparent he was far from 100 percent.

Just listen to him while calling Jimmy Butler’s costly missed 3-pointer towards the end of the fourth quarter. His voice is clearly trailing off.

Michael Jordan’s flu game was one of the most legendary performance in NBA playoff history. It might be time to add Van Gundy’s virus game to that list, assuming nobody was harmed.