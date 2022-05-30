Vote now for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Ballots for May 23-28

Welcome to the fifth installment of the 2022 spring season for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week voting by high school sports fans.

This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week's ballot) .

How do I cast my vote?

All voting is through the two ballots, . We will not accept votes through email or through social media.

Voting began Monday, May 30, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

How do we learn who wins?

The two winners will be announced in a story published at burlingtonfreepress.com on Friday.

May I nominate a deserving athlete for a future ballot?

Yes. Please nominate a Vermont high school athlete one of two ways:

Send an email to sports@burlingtonfreepress.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week nomination).

Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Bea Molson, Mount Mansfield tennis: The freshman captured the individual singles state title with a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-4, over Burlington's Georgia Wool on Saturday at The Edge in Essex. She's the first player in program history to win the state individual tournament.

Elliot Rupp, Hartford lacrosse: The basketball standout from Windsor notched a pair of 5-goal games to help Hartford race to double-digit wins. She had 5 goals in a 19-8 win over Harwood and also had a 5-goal, 4-assist performance in a 17-4 decision over Spaulding.

Tori Smith, South Burlington softball: The senior collected 9 hits and 9 RBIs in a 3-1 week for the Wolves. Smith went 4-for-4 with a trio of doubles and 4 RBIs in a rout of Mount Mansfield and had 3 hits and a pair of RBIs in a 5-3 win over North Country. She then capped the week with a 2-run, walkoff double in the 10th inning vs. Missisquoi.

Janiah Young, Windsor: The Yellow Jackets senior collected wins in the 100-meter dash (12.80), 200 (25.91) and long jump (16-10.75) at Saturday's Essex Invitational, which serves as Vermont's New England championship qualifier.

Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Ben Alekson, Peoples baseball: The Wolves' ace hurled a pair of gems in Peoples' 2-1 week. He tossed a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts and no walks while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple in a 11-1 win over Montpelier. He recorded another one-hitter in a five-inning shutout with 12Ks vs. Lamoille. Alekson also drove in 3 runs in the 13-0 victory.

Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain baseball: After allowing 2 runs and 6 hits in a six-inning win vs. Woodsville (N.H.), Fennimore went to work at the plate in Blue Mountain's next two wins. He doubled and drove in 5 runs in a 3-for-4 effort vs. Peoples. He then had another 5-RBI game that included a double and homer against Williamstown.

Nick O’Donnell, Burr and Burton tennis: The junior became the second Bulldog in program history to claim the boys individual singles title, defeating Brattleboro's Nathan Kim, 7-6, 6-2, in Saturday's finals match.

Matias Williams, Champlain Valley lacrosse: The sophomore attack piled up 13 goals in three wins for the Redhawks. He poured in 7 tallies in a 7-6 win over South Burlington and also added hat tricks in an 11-4 decision over Essex and a 12-7 victory over Middlebury.

