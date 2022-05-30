ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vote now for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Ballots for May 23-28

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR1U3_0fukWtm700

Welcome to the fifth installment of the 2022 spring season for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week voting by high school sports fans.

This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week's ballot) .

How do I cast my vote?

All voting is through the two ballots, . We will not accept votes through email or through social media.

Click here to get the latest local baseball, softball, lacrosse, track, ultimate and more stories right on your phone with the Burlington Free Press app.

Voting began Monday, May 30, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

How do we learn who wins?

The two winners will be announced in a story published at burlingtonfreepress.com on Friday.

May I nominate a deserving athlete for a future ballot?

Yes. Please nominate a Vermont high school athlete one of two ways:

Send an email to sports@burlingtonfreepress.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week nomination).

Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Bea Molson, Mount Mansfield tennis: The freshman captured the individual singles state title with a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-4, over Burlington's Georgia Wool on Saturday at The Edge in Essex. She's the first player in program history to win the state individual tournament.

Elliot Rupp, Hartford lacrosse: The basketball standout from Windsor notched a pair of 5-goal games to help Hartford race to double-digit wins. She had 5 goals in a 19-8 win over Harwood and also had a 5-goal, 4-assist performance in a 17-4 decision over Spaulding.

Tori Smith, South Burlington softball: The senior collected 9 hits and 9 RBIs in a 3-1 week for the Wolves. Smith went 4-for-4 with a trio of doubles and 4 RBIs in a rout of Mount Mansfield and had 3 hits and a pair of RBIs in a 5-3 win over North Country. She then capped the week with a 2-run, walkoff double in the 10th inning vs. Missisquoi.

Janiah Young, Windsor: The Yellow Jackets senior collected wins in the 100-meter dash (12.80), 200 (25.91) and long jump (16-10.75) at Saturday's Essex Invitational, which serves as Vermont's New England championship qualifier.

Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Ben Alekson, Peoples baseball: The Wolves' ace hurled a pair of gems in Peoples' 2-1 week. He tossed a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts and no walks while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple in a 11-1 win over Montpelier. He recorded another one-hitter in a five-inning shutout with 12Ks vs. Lamoille. Alekson also drove in 3 runs in the 13-0 victory.

Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain baseball: After allowing 2 runs and 6 hits in a six-inning win vs. Woodsville (N.H.), Fennimore went to work at the plate in Blue Mountain's next two wins. He doubled and drove in 5 runs in a 3-for-4 effort vs. Peoples. He then had another 5-RBI game that included a double and homer against Williamstown.

Nick O’Donnell, Burr and Burton tennis: The junior became the second Bulldog in program history to claim the boys individual singles title, defeating Brattleboro's Nathan Kim, 7-6, 6-2, in Saturday's finals match.

Matias Williams, Champlain Valley lacrosse: The sophomore attack piled up 13 goals in three wins for the Redhawks. He poured in 7 tallies in a 7-6 win over South Burlington and also added hat tricks in an 11-4 decision over Essex and a 12-7 victory over Middlebury.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vote now for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Ballots for May 23-28

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

5 Scenic Backroads To Explore in Vermont This Summer

Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont State Police prepares to move into new Berlin Barracks

Vermont Business Magazine Troopers who cover central Vermont will move late this week from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin, the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016. Housed in a completely remodeled building that served for years as the Mid-State Library, the new...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont county forester named regional forester of the year

Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

UVM offering free courses to Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is using $1 million in state funding to offer free courses to Vermonters. Those classes focus on growing sectors that need workers. This is the second year of the program. UVM says previous funds got results, with businesses expanding and people furthering their careers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
City
Williamstown, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Brattleboro, VT
sevendaysvt

Legal Worries Prompt a Randolph School to Take Down a Black Lives Matter Flag

The Black Lives Matter flag flew in front of Randolph Union High School for three years, but an administrator abruptly had it taken down last month over legal concerns. On May 2, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Boston had discriminated when it refused to raise the banner of a Christian group on a city flagpole. That case has clear-cut ramifications for schools if they allow one flag — and not another — to fly on campus, said Layne Millington, superintendent of Vermont's Orange Southwest School District.
RANDOLPH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Orleans marks third school threat in two weeks

Orleans Elementary School students were back in class on Wednesday, after the school decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, due to an alleged threat made by a student last week. The threat came in on May 24th, but police say the reason school was not canceled earlier was because the student was in a known place and police say the student posed no potential threat. There was an increased police presence at the start and end of the school day.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

OnLogic breaks ground on global headquarters in South Burlington

New facility in South Burlington, VT will offer state-of-the-art manufacturing space and a range of efficiency and sustainability features for the growing technology company. Photo of OnLogic Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Board, Lisa Groeneveld. VermontBiz photos by Katie Kittell. Vermont Business Magazine Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail Follows Native Routes

Peter Macfarlane has paddled into a headwind riding four-foot waves on Lake Champlain. He's seen ospreys, eagles and kingfishers while canoeing on the Missisquoi River. And he's eaten pizza in Swanton and dinner at the Inn in Montgomery Center after a day's travel by boat. These experiences — rigorous paddling,...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Highschoolsports#Burlingtonfreepress Com#Georgia Wool
mountaintimes.info

Jonathan Celauro skis 3,000 days at Killington

It started way back in 1994, when a young man chose to drive up for a few weekends at Killington over the course of the winter season. An environmental economics major, he started recording his observations of the day — what the weather was like, how the conditions were, who he might have taken a run or two with, and of course, how many vertical feet he skied that day. He wrote all this on just a random piece of paper, with no real thought for the future but trying to visualize the numbers in his head. He skied 14 days that year — which is a pretty strong commitment for a young kid all the way from Long Island, New York.
KILLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

First Bite: Sampling bramble’s Wood-Fired Fare at the Essex Experience

The first big, juicy tomato of the summer is the headliner of Vermont's local produce season. But for me, the real delights are the opening acts — the rhubarb, radishes, asparagus, peas and spring greens filling our plates right now. They get the party started after a long winter, before the more brazen summer vegetables steal the spotlight.
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sevendaysvt

Discover the Delights of Manchester's Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park

Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
MANCHESTER, VT
vermont.gov

Be on the Alert for Spotted Lanternfly in Vermont

June 1, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. This is due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of nursery stock imported from other states that may have an established spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation. This invasive bug is not yet known to have established a breeding population in Vermont. The Agency educates the nursery industry about the threat and actions that it can take to keep the invasive pest out of Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester school was evacuated Wednesday after officials found what appeared to be an old hand grenade. Around lunchtime, over 500 students evacuated to the neighboring middle school’s gymnasium after a teacher noticed what looked like a hand grenade on a student’s desk. “It...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Memorial Day weighs heavy for Vt. Gold Star dad

WEST BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Each year, Memorial Day weighs heavy on the hearts of those who have lost someone they love to war. West Bolton’s Kevin McLaughlin spent Monday paying respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including his son. Kevin McLaughlin remembers his son, Scott, as...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Derby native hired to new recruiter position with the VSP

DERBY — The Vermont State Police have tapped a Derby native for a new civilian position of recruitment specialist to the agency’s Office of Professional Development, the Pittsford-based unit whose responsibilities include attracting new sworn members to VSP’s ranks. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy...
DERBY, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

781
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy