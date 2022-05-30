ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Middlebury women's lacrosse roars to third NCAA title in seven years

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

The Middlebury College women's lacrosse team hadn't played a full season due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019.

But the Panthers didn't lose their winning swagger.

Behind seven fourth-quarter goals, No. 2-ranked Middlebury broke open a tight game and upended NESCAC rival Tufts 13-5 on Sunday to claim the program's third NCAA Division III title in seven years.

Middlebury finishes at 22-1, the same mark it had during its title run in 2019. Sunday's win in Salem, Virgina, was also the school's third national team title this school year, joining field hockey and women's hockey .

Middlebury's Jane Earley was named the tournament's most outstanding player, while Erica Barr, Grace Getman and Annie Enrietto were placed on the all-tournament team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HRgW_0fukWq7w00

Earley finished with career-high six goals and an assist in Sunday's championship. Getman and Susan Rowley each netted two goals, Lily Riseberg had a goal and an assist and Hope Shue and Kelcey Dion also tallied goals for the Panthers, who avenged their 9-8 loss to Tufts in the NESCAC title game on May 8.

Mae Briody paced Tufts with a goal and two assists.

The Panthers staked to a 5-1 lead early in the second quarter before Tufts trimmed the deficit to 7-5 at the 13:46 mark of the fourth. Then Middlebury uncorked a 6-0 run, paced by Earley's three straight unassisted tallies over a 2:10-minute span.

This spring, Earley set the program's single-season scoring record (99 points) and goals mark (80).

The title on Sunday was Middlebury's 41st in school history.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Middlebury women's lacrosse roars to third NCAA title in seven years

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington sees over 5,400 racers for the VT city Marathon

The Vermont city marathon returned in full force on Sunday to its usual spot on the calendar. but unlike previous years the course looped twice through Burlington’s new north end and south end. Over 54 hundred runners from across the country flooded the streets of the queen city in...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Veterans ski, golf, bike free at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Memorial Day tradition continued at Killington Monday with a free ticket for those who have served. It is hard to believe there is still snow at Killington Mountain. Meanwhile, the golf course and mountain biking trails are also open. On this Memorial Day, veterans got a ticket for free.
KILLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Jonathan Celauro skis 3,000 days at Killington

It started way back in 1994, when a young man chose to drive up for a few weekends at Killington over the course of the winter season. An environmental economics major, he started recording his observations of the day — what the weather was like, how the conditions were, who he might have taken a run or two with, and of course, how many vertical feet he skied that day. He wrote all this on just a random piece of paper, with no real thought for the future but trying to visualize the numbers in his head. He skied 14 days that year — which is a pretty strong commitment for a young kid all the way from Long Island, New York.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
mychamplainvalley.com

Orleans marks third school threat in two weeks

Orleans Elementary School students were back in class on Wednesday, after the school decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, due to an alleged threat made by a student last week. The threat came in on May 24th, but police say the reason school was not canceled earlier was because the student was in a known place and police say the student posed no potential threat. There was an increased police presence at the start and end of the school day.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont State Police prepares to move into new Berlin Barracks

Vermont Business Magazine Troopers who cover central Vermont will move late this week from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin, the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016. Housed in a completely remodeled building that served for years as the Mid-State Library, the new...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Derby native hired to new recruiter position with the VSP

DERBY — The Vermont State Police have tapped a Derby native for a new civilian position of recruitment specialist to the agency’s Office of Professional Development, the Pittsford-based unit whose responsibilities include attracting new sworn members to VSP’s ranks. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy...
DERBY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Middlebury College#Panthers#Nescac#Tufts#Ncaa Division Iii
sevendaysvt

Legal Worries Prompt a Randolph School to Take Down a Black Lives Matter Flag

The Black Lives Matter flag flew in front of Randolph Union High School for three years, but an administrator abruptly had it taken down last month over legal concerns. On May 2, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Boston had discriminated when it refused to raise the banner of a Christian group on a city flagpole. That case has clear-cut ramifications for schools if they allow one flag — and not another — to fly on campus, said Layne Millington, superintendent of Vermont's Orange Southwest School District.
RANDOLPH, VT
sevendaysvt

Discover the Delights of Manchester's Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park

Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
MANCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

"Ice Cream Bob" calls it a career, closes creemee stand

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After two decades of swirls and smiles, Ice Cream Bob's has closed its shop. Bob Saffi, otherwise known as "Ice Cream Bob," retired from 20-years of serving up creemees at the Burlington Waterfront. He converted the old railroad ticket booth by the tracks in 2002, starting as a Ben & Jerry's for the first four years and eventually transitioning to Vermont's famous soft serve ice cream.
WCAX

Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester school was evacuated Wednesday after officials found what appeared to be an old hand grenade. Around lunchtime, over 500 students evacuated to the neighboring middle school’s gymnasium after a teacher noticed what looked like a hand grenade on a student’s desk. “It...
COLCHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
vermontbiz.com

Vermont county forester named regional forester of the year

Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail Follows Native Routes

Peter Macfarlane has paddled into a headwind riding four-foot waves on Lake Champlain. He's seen ospreys, eagles and kingfishers while canoeing on the Missisquoi River. And he's eaten pizza in Swanton and dinner at the Inn in Montgomery Center after a day's travel by boat. These experiences — rigorous paddling,...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Classes canceled at Vermont elementary school after alleged threat

ORLEANS, Vt. — Classes were cancelled Tuesday at a Vermont elementary school following an alleged threat made by a student, according to investigators with state police. Troopers publicly announced classes at Orleans Elementary School had been canceled for the day just before 4 p.m., adding the school plans to "modify operations" Wednesday. No additional information was provided on what changes would be made.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

OnLogic breaks ground on global headquarters in South Burlington

New facility in South Burlington, VT will offer state-of-the-art manufacturing space and a range of efficiency and sustainability features for the growing technology company. Photo of OnLogic Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Board, Lisa Groeneveld. VermontBiz photos by Katie Kittell. Vermont Business Magazine Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

First Bite: Sampling bramble’s Wood-Fired Fare at the Essex Experience

The first big, juicy tomato of the summer is the headliner of Vermont's local produce season. But for me, the real delights are the opening acts — the rhubarb, radishes, asparagus, peas and spring greens filling our plates right now. They get the party started after a long winter, before the more brazen summer vegetables steal the spotlight.
ESSEX, VT
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby)

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby) Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State because it is simply covered in forests. That isn’t the only ecosystem to explore in Vermont, though. It has many rivers and more than 800 lakes. This leaves a whole realm of underwater life to study in the two top aquariums in the state.
VERMONT STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

781
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy