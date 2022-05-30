ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buy the Dip? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Watch

By Will Ebiefung
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Renowned investor Warren Buffett once said, " Be greedy when others are fearful ." And with the crypto market down roughly 40% to $1.3 trillion year to date, now could be a good time for investors to shop around for quality assets trading at a discount. Let's explore why Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) should be on your radar.

1. Avalanche

Avalanche is a blockchain designed to host decentralized applications (dApps), self-executing programs that offer services on the network. It has faced near-term headwinds because of its association with the failed stablecoin platform Terra . But this challenge doesn't kill its long-term growth thesis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8Ebm_0fukWniz00

Image source: Getty Images.

In early May, the U.S-dollar-tracking cryptocurrency TerraUSD lost its peg, triggering a collapse in its complementary token LUNA, designed to absorb the stablecoin's volatility. Avalanche has also taken a hit because Terra's developer, via the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) (an organization that held digital assets to help prop up Terra's peg), holds around 2 million AVAX tokens -- stoking fears that it could unload the position to pay for real-world expenses such as taxes or possible litigation.

But with almost 270 million AVAX in circulation, the sale of LFG's holdings probably won't have a significant impact on Avalanche, aside from bad press. And investors should keep a long-term perspective.

Unlike most blockchains, Avalanche is naturally deflationary. The platform has a fixed maximum supply of 720 million AVAX tokens and burns (removing from circulation) all its transaction fees. So far, it has burned roughly 1.8 million units of AVAX worth $55 million. This mechanism should help boost the token's price over the long term -- although it will depend on demand increasing or remaining stable, which isn't guaranteed.

2. The Sandbox

Is the metaverse overhyped vaporware or a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity? Only time will tell. But however the concept turns out, blockchain technology is already playing a role in its development. Investing in The Sandbox is a great way to bet on this trend because of its early mover advantage in the industry.

Some major financial institutions are optimistic about the metaverse. Analysts at CitiBank believe the opportunity could be worth a jaw-dropping $13 trillion by 2030, becoming the "next generation" of the internet. Cryptocurrencies like The Sandbox are well suited to benefit from this trend through technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are a secure means of establishing ownership of digital assets.

The Sandbox boasts a portfolio of over 166,000 plots of digital real estate called LANDS where individual users can build games and other digital experiences. And as one of the first crypto projects to show tangible progress in building a blockchain-based metaverse, it has attracted significant real-world interest.

In May, Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority announced plans to open a headquarters within The Sandbox to engage with crypto-related companies seeking to operate in the jurisdiction. This is a massive vote of confidence in the platform that could attract more investment.

Timing the market?

Investing in a bear market is tricky because it's hard to call the bottom. But time in the market tends to be more important than timing the market. And while investors may want to wait a few months for the dust to settle, Avalanche and The Sandbox could make great long-term bets because of their unique designs and expanding market opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Avalanche
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Avalanche wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche and Terra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Avalanche Avalanche#Dapps#The Luna Foundation Guard#Lfg
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
189K+
Followers
93K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy